Critical Minerals, Strategic Opportunities And Investment Framework

- with readers working within the Healthcare, Technology and Transport industries
Brazil continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for investment in the mining industry, combining mineral diversity, renewable energy availability, legal certainty, and an increasingly prominent role in the global energy transition agenda. Investment projections indicate approximately USD 76.9 billion in investments in Brazil’s mining sector between 2026 and 2030, representing growth of approximately 12.5% compared to the previous cycle. Of this total, USD 21.3 billion is expected to be directed to critical minerals projects by 2030.
The country also holds a prominent position in strategic mineral reserves, including global leadership in niobium and relevant positions in graphite, rare earth elements, iron ore, and nickel, while advancing public policies designed to strengthen mineral value chains and expand local industrial capacity.
Among the main drivers shaping the sector are:
- Strengthened public policies focused on critical and strategic minerals;
- Incentives for mineral processing and local value creation;
- Financing mechanisms and investment support initiatives;
- Ongoing regulatory and institutional developments; and
- Increasing integration between mining activities and climate and energy transition policies.
The sector is also being shaped by broader discussions involving tax reform, infrastructure development, financing structures, and industrial policies linked to the energy transition.
Against this backdrop, companies and investors should continue monitoring regulatory developments and evaluating opportunities arising from Brazil’s growing role in the global supply chains for critical and strategic minerals.
Resource Downloads
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.[View Source]