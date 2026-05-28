Critical Minerals, Strategic Opportunities And Investment Framework

Brazil continues to consolidate its position as one of the world’s leading jurisdictions for investment in the mining industry, combining mineral diversity, renewable energy availability, legal certainty, and an increasingly prominent role in the global energy transition agenda. Investment projections indicate approximately USD 76.9 billion in investments in Brazil’s mining sector between 2026 and 2030, representing growth of approximately 12.5% compared to the previous cycle. Of this total, USD 21.3 billion is expected to be directed to critical minerals projects by 2030.

The country also holds a prominent position in strategic mineral reserves, including global leadership in niobium and relevant positions in graphite, rare earth elements, iron ore, and nickel, while advancing public policies designed to strengthen mineral value chains and expand local industrial capacity.

Among the main drivers shaping the sector are:

Strengthened public policies focused on critical and strategic minerals;

Incentives for mineral processing and local value creation;

Financing mechanisms and investment support initiatives;

Ongoing regulatory and institutional developments; and

Increasing integration between mining activities and climate and energy transition policies.

The sector is also being shaped by broader discussions involving tax reform, infrastructure development, financing structures, and industrial policies linked to the energy transition.

Against this backdrop, companies and investors should continue monitoring regulatory developments and evaluating opportunities arising from Brazil’s growing role in the global supply chains for critical and strategic minerals.