Brazil’s CNPE And ANP Set 2026 Targets For The Natural Gas And Fuel Markets

At a meeting held on April 1, 2026, Brazil’s National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved a Resolution establishing the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-reduction target for the natural gas market for the year 2026, within the scope of the National Program for the Decarbonization of Natural Gas Producers and Importers

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CNPE: Emissions Reduction Target under the National Program for the Decarbonization of Natural Gas Producers and Importers for 2026

At a meeting held on April 1, 2026, Brazil’s National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) approved a Resolution establishing the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions-reduction target for the natural gas market for the year 2026, within the scope of the National Program for the Decarbonization of Natural Gas Producers and Importers. The target was set at 0.5% for the first year of the Program’s implementation.

The target defined by the CNPE is below the 1% floor established by the Future Fuels Law, and above the 0.25% level previously proposed in Public Consultation No. 199 of the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME). Although the law establishes a 1% floor, it allows for the adoption of a lower target, with proper technical justification and on public interest grounds.

In this context, based on a Regulatory Impact Analysis, the CNPE concluded that current biomethane supply and demand conditions justify setting the target at 0.5%, aiming—in the words of the MME—to “balance technical feasibility, regulatory predictability and incentives for market development.”

Following the definition of the overall target, the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) will be responsible for allocating individual targets among obligated parties (natural gas producers and importers). Pursuant to ANP Resolution No. 995/2026, the final targets for 2026 will be published on ANP’s website within one month of the issuance of the first Biomethane Certificate of Guarantee of Origin (CGOB), and compliance will be required jointly with the targets applicable to 2027.

During the same meeting, the CNPE also approved the creation of a Biomethane Market Monitoring Committee, aimed at tracking market developments and supporting the gradual increase of the emissions reduction target towards the statutory 1% floor.

ANP: Final RenovaBio Targets for 2026

On March 31, 2026, the ANP published the mandatory individual targets applicable to fuel distributors for the year 2026, under the National Biofuels Policy (RenovaBio).

The targets were calculated based on the annual mandatory target established by CNPE Resolution No. 21/2025, set at 48.09 million Decarbonization Credits (CBIOs) for 2026.

The Environmental, Climate Change and Sustainability and Energy practices of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown remain available to provide further clarification on the regulatory impacts of these measures.

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