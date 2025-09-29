ANP Approves Inclusion Of 275 Blocks In The Permanent Offer Under The Concession Regime (OPC)

On September 18, 2025, the Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) approved the inclusion of 275 blocks, and five areas with marginal accumulations, in the tender protocol of the Permanent Offer under the Concession Regime (OPC).

The blocks are located in the Campos, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Parnaíba, Potiguar, Recôncavo, Santos, São Francisco, Tacutu, and Tucano Sul basins.

The draft tender protocol, including the new blocks, will be submitted at a public hearing on October 9, 2025, ensuring participation from the market and public.

After receiving and assessing the contributions to the tender protocol, ANP's Board of Directors will review the final version of the draft.

Once the tender protocol is published, the included blocks will be available for declaration of interest from companies registered in the OPC.

Registered companies may submit declarations of interest, accompanied by bid guarantees, for one or more sectors of blocks made available in the tender protocol.

The opening date for the new OPC cycle has yet to be defined by the ANP.

TheEnergy practiceof Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown is available to provide further clarification on this matter.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.