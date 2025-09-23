Brazilian Federal Government Regulates The National Biomethane Program

On September 5, 2025, the Brazilian Federal Government published Decree No. 12,614/2025, regulating Law No. 14,993/2024 (the "Fuels of the Future Law") with respect to the National Program for Decarbonization of Natural Gas Producers and Importers and for the Promotion of Biomethane (the "Program").

The Program aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the natural gas sector, following a model similar to that of RenovaBio. In the case of biomethane, the central mechanism will be the Biomethane Guarantee of Origin Certificate (CGOB), issued by biomethane producers or importers and acquired by natural gas producers or importers (except small agents).

Program Structure

Emission reduction targets: is to be defined annually by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE) by November 1, and individualized by ANP by December 1. For 2026, the target is already set at a 1% reduction in GHG emissions in the natural gas sector.

Compliance with targets: may occur through direct consumption of biomethane, or through the acquisition and retirement of CGOBs.

Issuance of CGOBs: will be dependent on certification by an accredited agent, who will verify the origin of the feedstock and the efficiency level of the facility. Certificates will be valid for 18 months.

Agents obligated to report compliance must request the registrar to retire the CGOBs acquired, and the registrar will report this information to ANP.

Non-compliance with the targets may result in fines of up to BRL 50 million, in addition to temporary, total, or partial suspension of facility operations.

Next Steps

The Brazilian National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Agência Nacional do Petróleo, Gás Natural e Biocombustíveis – ANP) has up to 180 days to regulate the procedures required for to implementation of the Program. ANP has indicated that RenovaBio's regulation will serve as a reference and that the CBIO Platform will be adapted to also record CGOBs, with the expectation of future convergence between the two systems.

In parallel, ANP is reviewing Resolutions No. 886/2022 (biomethane from landfills and wastewater treatment plants) and No. 906/2022 (biomethane from agrosilvopastoral and commercial organic products and residues), in order to align these regulatory frameworks with the new Program.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.