ARTICLE
26 November 2025

Mexico And Its Path Towards Meeting Its Nationally Determined Contribution

GT
Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Contributor

Greenberg Traurig, LLP logo
Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI “Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm” by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: www.gtlaw.com.
Explore Firm Details
Erick Hernández Gallego, Luis Jorge Akle, and Paula de Uriarte wrote an article titled "Mexico and Its Path Towards Meeting Its Nationally Determined Contribution...
Mexico Energy and Natural Resources
Erick Hernández Gallego,Luis Jorge Akle Arronte, and Paula Maria De Uriarte González
Erick Hernández Gallego’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)
  • in South America
  • in South America
  • in South America

Erick Hernández Gallego, Luis Jorge Akle, and Paula de Uriarte wrote an article titled "Mexico and Its Path Towards Meeting Its Nationally Determined Contribution," published by The Legal Industry Reviews.

Read "Mexico and Its Path Towards Meeting Its Nationally Determined Contribution." The article is on page 76, in the Energy: Clean Energy section (only in Spanish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Erick Hernández Gallego
Erick Hernández Gallego
Photo of Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
Luis Jorge Akle Arronte
Photo of Paula Maria De Uriarte González
Paula Maria De Uriarte González
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More