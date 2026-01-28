Outlook 2026: Mexico Energy & Natural Resources

Erick Hernández Gallego’s articles from Greenberg Traurig, LLP are most popular:
- New Regulatory Framework: Energy Transition and Renewable Strategy in Mexico — Mexico may continue implementing a new regulatory framework focused on energy transition and the promotion of renewable energy, aligned with the provisions of the Plan Mexico, designed to attract investment. Potential strategies may diversify the energy mix and increase reliability and security in the national power system, encouraging clean energy investments and setting clear emission reduction targets. Companies in the sector may wish to prepare for potential new requirements related to efficiency, sustainability reporting, and participation in renewable projects, in line with global decarbonization trends.
- New CFE Contracts for Transmission Lines and Power Plants — The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) may issue new contracts for the construction and operation of transmission lines and new power plants by private companies, as well as potential new co-investment with CFE, aimed at strengthening national electricity infrastructure and improving grid access. These contracts may create opportunities for private investors and specialized companies, while also presenting regulatory and technical challenges related to compliance and modernization.
- Pemex Farm-Out Round — Pemex plans to invite domestic and international companies to co-invest in developing its oil reserves through the upcoming farm-out round. This strategy seeks to attract capital, technology, and expertise to maximize the potential of oil fields, fostering new synergies and public-private partnership models. The process intends to provide transparency and foster competition. Participants may wish to make a careful assessment of associated risks and benefits.
- Growth of the Natural Gas Market — Mexico's natural gas market continues to expand, driven by industrial demand and the need for energy diversification. New projects in infrastructure, storage, transport, and commercialization have begun, and the government seeks to have private sector participation. This growth may create opportunities in infrastructure investments, supply contracts, and clean technology developments that enable efficient natural gas use.
- Dispute Resolution Mechanisms and United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Renegotiation — Regulatory changes and the implementation of new energy provisions have led to an increase in administrative proceedings and dispute resolution mechanisms, including arbitration and litigation related to contracts and regulatory compliance. In addition, the renegotiation of investment terms under the USMCA may introduce adjustments to protection mechanisms, arbitration rules, and provisions on energy and sustainability. Companies should consider assessing legal risks in existing contracts and may wish to further evaluate compliance strategies.
