Brazilian Public Consultation Discusses Rules For Carbon Capture And Storage (CCS) Projects

In the context of regulating the Future Fuel Law (Law No. 14,933/2024), the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) launched, on November 17, 2025, Public Consultation No. 205, concerning the draft Decree that regulates Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) and Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) activities.

The draft Decree provides that such activities will require authorization from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), which will be responsible for defining the applicable technical conditions and operational procedures. In this regard, the draft Decree already establishes that the authorization for geological storage of carbon dioxide (CO₂) must be structured into two phases: (i) storage assessment and appraisal; and (ii) storage operation.

Another relevant point of the draft is the initial 20-year period during which the operator must maintain monitoring activities of the geological CO₂ storage. The authorization may only be terminated once the stability requirements of the CO₂ plume have been demonstrated.

This consultation represents an important step in defining the regulatory foundations for the development of carbon capture and storage projects in Brazil, especially in light of expected increases in investments in CCS/ BECCS technologies and their future integration into the Brazilian Emissions Trading System (SBCE).

Public Consultation No. 205 will remain open for comments until December 16, 2025.

The Environmental, Climate Change & Sustainability Practice of Tauil & Chequer Advogados in association with Mayer Brown is available to provide further clarification and to support the preparation of contributions to the public consultation.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.