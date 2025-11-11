Permanent Offer Under Production Sharing OPP A New Cycle May Be Initiated Upon Expression Of Interest From Registered Companies

The Brazilian National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) has announced that eight exploratory blocks are currently available in the Permanent Offer under Production Sharing (OPP), a continuous bidding system that includes areas located within the Pre-Salt Polygon and other regions deemed strategic by the Brazilian National Energy Policy Council (CNPE).



Accordingly, any of the 15 companies registered in the OPP may request the opening of a new bidding cycle by submitting a declaration of interest in one or more blocks, accompanied by the corresponding bid guarantee.



The blocks currently included in the notice are Jade, Ágata, Amazonita, Safira Leste, and Safira Oeste, located in the Santos Basin, and Larimar, Turmalina, and Ônix, located in the Campos Basin.



See below a table with details on the offered blocks:

Basin Block Area (km²) Guarantee Offer for Declaration of Interest (R$) Minimum profit oil (%) Santos Ágata 2,283.17 218,600.00 6.48 Santos Amazonita 604.79 623,500.00 12.91 Santos Jade 2,408.34 754,100.00 10.98 Campos Larimar 2,093.02 262,600.00 10.65 Campos Ônix 1,327.56 153,400.00 10.59 Santos Safira Leste 4,172.06 1,100.00 9.03 Santos Safira Oeste 5,588.71 885,800.00 23.01 Campos Turmalina 1,437.80 70,800.00 6.87

In addition to these, two blocks—Cruzeiro do Sul and Mogno, both located in the Santos Basin—may be incorporated into the notice, as they have already been approved by the CNPE and are supported by a joint statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and the Ministry of Environment (MMA). According to the ANP, the inclusion process for these areas is already underway, and republication of the notice is expected in 2026.

Another 16 blocks in the Santos Basin approved by the CNPE are still awaiting a joint statement from the MME and MMA before they can be included in the OPP. These are: Rubi, Granada, Aragonita, Calcedônia, Cerussita, Malaquita, Opala, Quartzo, Rodocrosita, Siderita, Hematita, Limonita, Magnetita, Calcita, Azurita, and Dolomita.

With the potential inclusion of all these areas, the notice could encompass up to 26 exploratory blocks, significantly expanding the portfolio available under the production sharing regime.

The opening of the 4th OPP Cycle will depend on the interest expressed by the registered companies. For now, there is no forecast for when the new cycle will begin, or which blocks will be made available.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.