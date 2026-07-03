IBAMA Extends Public Consultation On New Environmental Regulation

IBAMA has extended the public consultation period for a proposed new Normative Instruction that will comprehensively revise the environmental assessment framework for agrochemicals and related products.

On June 3, 2026, IBAMA published, in the Official Gazette, Notice #27445287/2026-Gabin, which extended by an additional 60 (sixty) days the deadline for the public consultation on the proposed new Normative Instruction that fully revises the framework for environmental assessment applicable to the registration, amendment of registration, re-evaluation, and environmental assessment of agrochemicals, environmental control products, and related items, currently governed by Ordinance #84/1996. As a result, the deadline for the submission of contributions has been extended from June 8, 2026, to August 7, 2026.

According to IBAMA, the extension is justified by the relevance and regulatory complexity of the matter, as well as the need to broaden public participation and ensure the proper receipt and evaluation of contributions submitted by interested parties.

Interested parties must submit their comments through the “Brasil Participativo” platform, using gov.br credentials. Contributions may be inserted directly into the draft provisions, with the possibility of attaching supporting technical documents in a format that allows for article-specific comments. Onde the submission period has ended, IBAMA will assess the suggestions received.

For more information on the content of the proposed Normative Instruction, please visit: https://www.lickslegal.com/news/ibama-opens-consultation-on-new-environmental-regulation/

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