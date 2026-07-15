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A aprovação da Lei Geral de Licenciamento Ambiental representa um marco para empresas, investidores e setores que dependem de segurança jurídica para o desenvolvimento de seus projetos. Entre as principais disposições estão a consolidação das modalidades de licenciamento, a ampliação de procedimentos simplificados e a definição de limites para condicionantes ambientais. Embora a nova legislação busque trazer maior previsibilidade, o licenciamento ambiental ainda seguirá sendo objeto de discussões relevantes, como a aplicação da consulta livre, prévia e informada (CLPI), os potenciais impactos da judicialização e a consideração da variável climática. Com base nisso, a prática de Ambiental, Mudanças Climáticas & Sustentabilidade elaborou um material completo sobre os impactos práticos da nova Lei Geral de Licenciamento Ambiental. Os principais efeitos da nova legislação, os temas que merecem atenção nos próximos anos e as medidas que empresas e investidores podem adotar desde já para se preparar para esse novo cenário regulatório estão disponíveis no documento. Resource Downloads Lei Geral de Licenciamento Ambiental

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