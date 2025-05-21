Brazilian Ministry Of Labor And Employment Postpones Effective Date Of NR1 Amendments

On May 15, following therelease of a recent legal update regarding the recent amendments to Regulatory Standard No. 1(NR 1), the Ministry of Labor and Employment published Ordinance MTE No. 765/2025, which directly impacts the implementation schedule of the changes set forth for chapter 1.5 of NR 1.

What changed with Ordinance MTE No. 765/2025?

Through the new ordinance, the Ministry of Labor and Employment has postponed the effective date of the new wording of Chapter 1.5 of NR 1, "Occupational Risk Management." As a result, the obligation to comply with the new rules, originally scheduled for May 26, 2025, is now slated to begin May 25, 2026.

Key Takeaways

Extension of the deadline : Under the new wording of Chapter 1.5, the effective date of NR 1 has been officially postponed to May 25, 2026. Until this date, the previous rules for occupational risk management remain in force.

: Under the new wording of Chapter 1.5, the effective date of NR 1 has been officially postponed to May 25, 2026. Until this date, the previous rules for occupational risk management remain in force. How to best use this additional period : The recommendation highlighted in ourMay 8 Legal Updateon this topic remains valid. Companies should use this additional period to review and improve their internal Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) processes, especially with regard to the mapping and management of occupational risks, including psychological and social risks.

: The recommendation highlighted in ourMay 8 Legal Updateon this topic remains valid. Companies should use this additional period to review and improve their internal Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) processes, especially with regard to the mapping and management of occupational risks, including psychological and social risks. Opportunity for adaptation : This delay represents a strategic opportunity for companies to prepare more robustly for the future obligations, promoting integration among the OHS and their corporate administration.

Recommendations for companies

Companies should take advantage of the official delay of the effective date of the amendments to review and enhance their OHS processes, ensuring that all occupational risks—physical, chemical, biological, ergonomic, and especially psycho-social—are rigorously mapped and managed by qualified professionals. Effective integration among the OHS, human resources, legal, and the company's administration is essential to promote a safer, healthier work environment aligned with legal requirements.

It is equally essential for companies to remain up to date with regulatory changes and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Labor and Employment, to ensure ongoing compliance with applicable legislation and mitigate the risk of potential labor liabilities.

