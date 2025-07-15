Labor Strike In Local Civil Courts

From May 29 to July 8, 2025, employees of the Mexico City courts suspended activities as a means of exerting pressure to demand better working conditions.

From May 29 to July 8, 2025, employees of the Mexico City courts suspended activities as a means of exerting pressure to demand better working conditions. This situation caused significant delays in the processing of local judicial matters over several weeks.

One of the main reasons behind the discontent was the entry into force of the National Code of Civil and Family Procedure, which resulted in the closure of several courts and a substantial increase in workload without the hiring of additional personnel to address the existing backlog.

Additionally, some court officials remain dissatisfied with the Judicial Reform and the election of judges through popular vote, a topic we addressed in our newsletters titled “The Judicial Reform Shaking Mexico” (August 2024) and “Judicial Reforms in Mexico's Constitution – Recent Updates” (September 2024).

It is important to note that this suspension affected only matters and proceedings before the Mexico City local courts, and did not impact federal matters such as intellectual property, constitutional actions (amparo), and other areas under federal jurisdiction. Primarily, the suspension impacted civil cases and damages claims, which are relevant in certain contractual breaches and intellectual property rights infringements when damages are pursued.

It remains uncertain whether activities will continue normally, so another suspension cannot be ruled out.

The Civil Litigation team at OLIVARES will continue to closely monitor this situation and will keep clients informed of any developments that may affect the progress of their matters.

