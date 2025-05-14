Changes To NR1: Educational And Informative Inspections Until May 2026

Recent amendments to Regulatory Standard No. 1 ("NR1") of the Brazilian Ministry of Labor and Employment have significantly impacted the landscape of business practices and Occupational Health and Safety ("OHS").

The changes have already taken effect, but the federal government has implemented a grace period, with educational and informative inspections until May 2026. In other words, the imposition of fines has been postponed, but the obligation to comply has not.

Why grant a grace period?

The goal is to give employers time to adjust their processes and promote safer work environments. During this first year, inspections will be purely advisory, allowing companies to adapt without the immediate risk of penalties.

Only from May 26, 2026 will labor inspectors begin imposing fines against employers that are not in compliance with the new NR1 rules.

What has changed?

The main innovation of NR1 is the explicit requirement to map and manage psychological and social risks in the workplace, such as stress, harassment, and excessive pressure, in addition to physical, chemical, biological, and ergonomic risks. These often-overlooked factors must now be addressed with the same technical rigor as other occupational risks.

Why does this matter?

Ignoring employees' psychological and social risks can lead to illness, decreased productivity, absenteeism, and potential labor liabilities. Mapping these risks is not limited to an organizational climate survey; it requires a technical analysis conducted by legally qualified OHS professionals.

The integration of OHS, Human Resources ("HR"), legal, and leadership teams is essential for the successful implementation of the NR1 changes. This multidisciplinary collaboration ensures that all perspectives and needs are considered, resulting in a safer work environment and compliance with the new legal requirements.

How can a business prepare?

Review your OHS processes: Ensure that all risks—including psychological and social risks—are properly mapped and managed.

Ensure that all risks—including psychological and social risks—are properly mapped and managed. Rely on qualified professionals: OHS requires technical and legal qualification.

OHS requires technical and legal qualification. Integrate departments: The integration of OHS, HR, legal, and leadership within an organization is fundamental for compliance with legal and regulatory standards, promoting employee health and safety in the workplace, and improving organizational climate.

The integration of OHS, HR, legal, and leadership within an organization is fundamental for compliance with legal and regulatory standards, promoting employee health and safety in the workplace, and improving organizational climate. Update policies and procedures: Review and implement clear policies for prevention and monitoring based on risk analysis.

Conclusion

The grace period represents a strategic opportunity for companies to review and improve their internal processes, fostering a safer and healthier work environment. By anticipating the NR1 requirements, employers not only reduce legal risks and avoid potential penalties, but also demonstrate a commitment to the safety and well-being of their employees. Therefore, investing in this adaptation period is essential to ensure compliance with the new rules.

