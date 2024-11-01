CNJ Approves New Guidelines To Combat Abusive And Predatory Litigation

New normative act sets criteria for identifying and preventing abusive litigation practices in the Brazilian judiciary, aiming for enhanced efficiency and integrity in the judicial system

On October 22nd the Plenary of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) approved Normative Act No. 0006309-27.2024.2.00.0000, establishing criteria and guidelines for Judges and Courts to identify, address, and prevent abusive and/or predatory litigation.

Since 2018, the Supreme Federal Court (STF), in ruling on Direct Actions of Unconstitutionality (ADIs) 3.995, 6.792, and 7.005, has identified instances of judicial harassment, allowing, as a preventive measure, the consolidation of all related actions within the jurisdiction of the respondent's domicile.

In 2020, the CNJ issued Resolution 349, creating the Judiciary Intelligence Center (CIPJ) and a network of Judiciary Intelligence Centers, which, through technical notes and reports, monitor and raise awareness about the proliferation of abusive litigation. In 2022, Recommendations 127 and 129 further guided Courts on curbing abusive judicial practices.

Over the past six years, the Brazilian judiciary has shown increasing concern over abusive litigation, a practice that significantly contributes to the backlog of cases, impacting not only judicial efficiency and quality but also the country's economic development. This phenomenon leads to increased public expenses and discourages investments, thus amplifying risk.

The recently approved Normative Act includes, in its annexes, an illustrative list of abusive behaviors and countermeasures, such as:

Procedural Conducts Considered Abusive:

Lack of essential documents to support claims

Generic and repetitive allegations

Sponsorship of a significant volume of cases by a small number of professionals

Multiplicity and similarity of rights assignment instruments

Unjustified requests for free legal assistance

Measures to be Adopted Against Abusive Litigation:

Consolidation in the jurisdiction of the respondent's domicile

Notification of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) when signs of improper client solicitation are detected

Measures to prevent unjustified fragmentation of claims

Measures for Courts:

Integration of data systems

Cooperation among Courts and entities that comprise the Judiciary

The Act's impact is expected to resonate across all levels of the Judiciary, with adherence to its recommendations likely resulting in a reduction in the volume of cases in the coming years.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.