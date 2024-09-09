ARTICLE
9 September 2024

Quarterly Update For The LATAM Region

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
In this LATAM regional quarterly update, we review the latest changes in labour law across selected Latin American countries.
Worldwide Employment and HR
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this LATAM regional quarterly update, we review the latest changes in labour law across selected Latin American countries.

Argentina has undertaken a major labour reform in 2024, revising key aspects of employment such as probation periods, termination rules, and formalising previously unregistered employment relationships.

The update also highlights legislative changes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, including new regulations on harassment and violence in Chile, changes allowing the withdrawal of pensions and severance pay in Peru, and the regulation of working hours in Brazil. Additionally, it notes that Mexico and Colombia are undergoing significant changes in their labour legislation amid new government changes in Mexico and political instability in Colombia.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ius Laboris
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More