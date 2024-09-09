Quarterly Update For The LATAM Region

In this LATAM regional quarterly update, we review the latest changes in labour law across selected Latin American countries.

Argentina has undertaken a major labour reform in 2024, revising key aspects of employment such as probation periods, termination rules, and formalising previously unregistered employment relationships.

The update also highlights legislative changes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, including new regulations on harassment and violence in Chile, changes allowing the withdrawal of pensions and severance pay in Peru, and the regulation of working hours in Brazil. Additionally, it notes that Mexico and Colombia are undergoing significant changes in their labour legislation amid new government changes in Mexico and political instability in Colombia.

To view the full article, click here.

