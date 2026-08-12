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12 August 2026

ANPD Issues Guidelines On The Publication Of Transparency Reports

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Brazil's Data Protection Agency has issued new guidelines establishing deadlines and requirements for transparency reports under the Digital Statute for Children and Adolescents. The first reports must be published by September 17, 2026, covering data from platforms with over one million users under 18 years old.
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This Tuesday, August 11, through a decision published in the Federal Register, the Brazilian Data Protection Agency (ANPD) has issued guidelines regarding the publication of transparency reports required under the Digital Statute for Children and Adolescents (the Digital ECA). This obligation applies to providers of internet applications directed at or likely to be accessed by children and adolescents with over one million registered users under the age of 18.

In the decision, the ANPD clarified that the obligation to publish the reports took effect upon the entry into force of the Digital ECA on March 17, 2026. Accordingly, the first report must be published by September 17, 2026. 

As a general rule, the first report must cover the period from January 1 to June 30, 2026. However, platforms that do not have systematized data for January and February 2026 may limit the scope of the initial report to the period from March 17 to June 30, 2026. 

Beginning with the second report, the reporting periods must coincide with the regular calendar semesters. Accordingly, reports covering the period from July 1 to December 31, 2026, must be published by February 1, 2027. As of 2027, reports for the first semester must be published by August 1, while reports for the second semester must be published by February 1 of the following year.

Reports must be published on the platforms’ websites. The ANPD also recommends submitting them to monitoramento@anpd.gov.br

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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