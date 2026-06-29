Labor & Employment World Cup 2026: Florida v. Brazil On Digital Privacy

What happens when different sports cultures and legal frameworks converge on the same global stage? This installment of Littler's Labor & Employment World Cup 2026 series examines how Brazil and Miami, Florida approach...

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At a Glance What happens when different sports cultures and legal frameworks converge on the same global stage? Our Labor & Employment World Cup 2026 series aims to find out. Think of this less as a head-to-head match and more as a conversation between host city and visiting competitors—each shaped by distinct approaches to competition and the rules of the workplace. For employers operating across borders, it helps to see how these systems intersect. With a presence in these regions, Littler is well positioned to help navigate where those perspectives meet or diverge.

Kickoff: Meet Team Brazil

Brazil enters every World Cup carrying expectations unlike any other nation. Known worldwide as the Seleção Canarinho, Brazil remains the only national team to have appeared in every FIFA World Cup tournament and, with five championships, stands as the most successful men’s national team in the competition’s history. Brazil’s football identity has long been associated with creativity, technical skill, and attacking flair—an approach that has helped produce generations of globally recognized players and made the yellow jersey one of the sport’s most enduring symbols.

Yet Brazil’s success has never been built on tradition alone. The national team continues to evolve as new generations of players emerge from both domestic clubs and top European leagues. While styles and tactics have changed over time, Brazil’s reputation for producing world-class talent and competing for championships remains largely unchanged. As the 2026 tournament unfolds, Brazil will once again pursue a record-extending sixth World Cup title.

Football’s significance in Brazil extends well beyond the pitch. The sport serves as a shared cultural touchstone across regions, generations, and communities, helping to shape a strong sense of national identity. Whether in local neighborhoods or on the global stage, football remains one of Brazil’s most visible exports and a source of collective pride.

Home Field Advantage: Introducing Miami, Florida

Miami is a fitting stage for any global tournament. Long recognized as a gateway between North America, Latin America, and the Caribbean, the city reflects a blend of cultures, languages, and traditions that mirrors the international character of the World Cup. Its diverse population and deep connections to the Americas have helped make football a visible and growing part of the region’s sports culture.

The tournament’s matches will be played at the temporarily named Miami Stadium (otherwise known as the Hard Rock Stadium). The stadium is no stranger to hosting major international events, having previously welcomed Super Bowls, Formula One races, major tennis tournaments, and other global competitions. During the World Cup, Miami will host matches from the group stage through the knockout rounds, drawing supporters from around the world to South Florida.

Beyond the stadium, Miami’s appeal lies in its unique combination of international business activity, tourism, cultural diversity, and innovation. As one of the most globally connected cities in the United States, it provides a natural backdrop for a tournament that brings together participants, employers, and institutions from around the world.

The Rulebook: Data Privacy and Cross-Border Data Transfers

For multinational employers, managing employee and consumer data presents compliance challenges in every major market. Florida and Brazil have each expanded their focus on privacy and data governance but have done so through different legal frameworks that reflect distinct regulatory priorities.

Florida

As businesses increasingly rely on digital platforms, cloud services, artificial intelligence, and data-driven technologies, privacy regulation has become a growing compliance consideration across the United States. Florida joined that trend in 2024 when the Florida Digital Bill of Rights Act (FDPRA) went into effect. The law establishes privacy and data governance obligations for certain large companies that collect and process consumer information.

Unlike many state privacy laws, the FDPRA applies to a relatively narrow group of businesses. To fall within its scope, an organization generally must conduct business in Florida or provide products or services to Florida residents, exceed certain revenue thresholds, and satisfy specific technology- or advertising-related criteria. Covered organizations must provide required privacy disclosures, implement reasonable data security measures, establish procedures for responding to consumer requests, and assess certain higher-risk data processing activities.

Although the law generally excludes employee or human resources (HR) data from its scope, it remains significant for employers that operate consumer-facing businesses or maintain large digital ecosystems. Organizations may need to evaluate data governance structures, review vendor relationships, strengthen cybersecurity measures, and ensure that internal processes align with evolving privacy requirements.

For employers operating across multiple jurisdictions, the FDPRA is another example of the increasingly complex patchwork of state privacy laws emerging throughout the United States. As privacy regulation continues to evolve, organizations may want to regularly assess their data collection, storage, sharing, and security practices to ensure compliance with changing legal requirements and consumer expectations.

Brazil

Employee data travels farther than ever before in a globalized world. For multinational companies, payroll processing, HR information systems, benefits administration, performance management platforms, and cloud-based storage frequently require personal data to move across national borders. In Brazil, these transfers are regulated by the country’s General Data Protection Law (“LGPD”), one of Latin America’s most comprehensive privacy regimes.

In addition, in 2024, Brazil’s National Data Protection Authority (“ANPD”) issued Resolution # 19, establishing a comprehensive framework for international data transfers and formally regulating the mechanisms available to support those transfers. The regulation represents an important milestone in the maturation of Brazil’s privacy regime and provides greater legal certainty for organizations operating across jurisdictions.

In particular, the ANPD has established rules governing when personal data may leave the country and the mechanisms companies must use to support those transfers. Following the ANPD’s new regulatory framework, Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) are expected to become one of the most widely adopted mechanisms for legitimizing international data transfers. This is particularly relevant for employers, which routinely transfer employee data to headquarters, affiliates, payroll providers, cloud service providers, and technology vendors located outside Brazil. Under the framework, organizations should carefully map these data flows and ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place not only for direct transfers but also for onward transfers involving third-party service providers.

While administrative enforcement by the ANPD remains relatively limited compared to more mature privacy regulators, litigation involving the LGPD has grown steadily, particularly in the employment context. Brazilian labor courts have addressed disputes involving employee monitoring, geolocation tracking, background screening, data sharing, biometric information, and the use of personal data in employment-related decision-making. Courts have also shown a willingness to apply data protection principles in ways that may expand employer obligations beyond what many organizations initially anticipated.

As organizations increasingly rely on centralized HR systems, employee-monitoring technologies, artificial intelligence tools, workplace investigation platforms, whistleblowing channels, and global compliance systems, data privacy considerations are becoming deeply intertwined with day-to-day employment decisions. The growing use of artificial intelligence in recruitment, performance management, employee monitoring, and workplace investigations is likely to place additional pressure on employers to demonstrate transparency, proportionality, and compliance with LGPD principles.

Employers with operations in Brazil may want to review how employee data moves within their organizations, particularly when information is transferred to affiliates, headquarters, or service providers located outside the country. They should also ensure that data privacy practices align not only with regulatory requirements but also with evolving expectations from employees, labor courts, and regulators. As privacy rights become more prominent in workplace disputes, data governance has become an increasingly important component of employment risk management in Brazil.

On the Global Field: Closing Thoughts

As employers continue to expand across jurisdictions, data privacy has become a central component of workforce management, technology deployment, and broader business strategy. Florida’s emerging privacy requirements and Brazil’s increasingly sophisticated approach to international data transfers demonstrate how different legal systems are responding to common challenges presented by a data-driven economy.

For global employers, the question is no longer whether personal data crosses borders, but whether governance frameworks travel with it. Organizations that proactively align their privacy, employment, and technology strategies will be better positioned to navigate the growing intersection of workforce management and data protection in an increasingly connected world.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.