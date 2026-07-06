ANPD Opens Call For Contributions On Brazilian Internet Act Updates

On Tuesday, June 30, the Brazilian Data Protection Agency (ANPD) launched a Call for Contributions to collect inputs regarding the implementation of new rules updating the regulation of the Brazilian Internet Act (Statute #12,965/2014 or MCI).

The initiative stems from the powers assigned to the ANPD by Decrees #12,975/2026 and #12,976/2026, which expanded the Agency’s role in regulating and overseeing internet application providers. The first decree requires platforms to take a more proactive approach to the dissemination of unlawful content, regardless of court orders, while the second establishes guidelines aimed at protecting women in the digital environment.

In this context, the ANPD will act in regulating, supervising, and enforcing sanctions for violations related to user protection and platform obligations. These activities complement the Agency’s existing responsibilities under the Brazilian General Data Protection Act (LGPD) and the Digital Statute for Children and Adolescents (ECA Digital).

The consultation aims to gather contributions that may guide future regulatory initiatives by the ANPD and is structured into two blocks: one general and one with specific questions.

In the general block, the ANPD seeks input from stakeholders on:

priority topics for regulation in the short term;

synergies between the MCI, the decrees, the LGPD, and the ECA Digital;

main points of convergence between the new decrees;

relevant international references that may serve as benchmarks;

forms of coordination with other authorities, such as the Ministry of Justice, Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Judiciary branch, to ensure the effectiveness of the decrees and the MCI.



In the specific block, the ANPD requests contributions on:

key aspects related to the interpretation and application of core concepts, such as “duty of care,” “systemic failure,” and “systemic risk”;

how to calibrate obligations so that they are proportionate to the size and risk level of providers;

the implementation of safeguards for identifying and blocking the generation of synthetic intimate content;

monitoring, supervision, and enforcement strategies;

essential elements, procedure, and frequency of reporting to the ANPD, considering potential synergies with existing obligations under other regulations.

For internet application providers, this is an opportunity to anticipate regulatory trends and help shape their development. Contributions may be submitted until August 17. After this period, the ANPD is expected to consolidate the inputs received in order to define priorities and potential regulatory initiatives.

Our team is closely monitoring regulatory developments related to digital regulation in Brazil and is available to assist with assessing the impacts of the new decrees, preparing contributions to the consultation, and developing compliance strategies. For further information, please contact us at techregulationbr@lickslegal.com.