ANPD Opens Reporting Channel For The Digital ECA

The Brazilian Data Protection Agency (ANPD) has launched a dedicated channel on its official website to receive reports of non-compliance with the Digital Statute for Children and Adolescents (Digital ECA). The initiative aims to facilitate the reporting of irregularities that affect the protection of children and adolescents in digital environments, giving concrete form to the implementation and oversight phase of the new regulatory framework.

The new channel handles reports of administrative violations related to the Digital ECA, including, among other issues, failures in age verification mechanisms, lack of parental controls, insufficient security measures, absence of privacy by default, and disproportionate collection of children’s and adolescents’ data. The ANPD stated that reports must be specific and clearly identify the company or platform involved. They may be submitted anonymously, provided they include the minimum elements needed for verification.

The Agency also defined the scope of its actions: there will be no individualized handling of cases and no personalized responses to complainants. The information received will be analyzed collectively to identify patterns of non-compliance, guide the setting of enforcement priorities, inform standardized measures, and, where appropriate, support the opening of administrative investigations. Cases that constitute crimes, such as sexual exploitation, grooming, violence, or the circulation of pornographic material involving minors, remain outside the ANPD’s administrative purview and must be reported to law enforcement authorities or directly to the platforms.

From a regulatory perspective, the measure is noteworthy. The launch of the channel represents a significant step in consolidating the oversight architecture for the Digital ECA. By structuring its own mechanism for receiving and processing complaints, the ANPD shows that it is organizing the tools necessary to turn legal mandates into effective monitoring and enforcement capacity.