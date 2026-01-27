ANPD Begins Deliberative Process On Adequacy Between Brazil And The European Union

The adequacy decision between Brazil and the European Union has entered the agenda of ANPD's Deliberative Circuit No. 1/2026, which began on January 20, 2026, and is expected to conclude on January 23, 2026.

Article Insights

Ana Carolina Cesar’s articles from Koury Lopes Advogados are most popular: within Privacy topic(s)

in South America Koury Lopes Advogados are most popular: within Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Transport topic(s)

ANPD opens debate on the adequacy decision between Brazil and the European Union, a key step for Brazil's international recognition

The adequacy decision between Brazil and the European Union has entered the agenda of ANPD's Deliberative Circuit No. 1/2026, which began on January 20, 2026, and is expected to conclude on January 23, 2026. This moment marks an important stage in the process, during which the matter is analyzed from a technical and legal perspective by the members of the Agency's Board of Directors, allowing for the institutional maturation of the discussion on the level of personal data protection adopted by Brazil.

The topic is highly relevant due to the positive impacts it may bring. If Brazil is recognized by the European Union as a country with an adequate level of data protection, international data flows are likely to become simpler, with fewer regulatory requirements and greater legal certainty for companies and organizations.

In addition, such recognition strengthens confidence in the Brazilian data protection framework, encourages investment, fosters innovation, and brings the country closer to international best practices in privacy and personal data protection.

KLA Advogados Tech and Data Protection Team closely monitors developments related to the adequacy decision between Brazil and the European Union and remains available to support its clients.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.