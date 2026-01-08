KLA Article In The ILN Guide Explores Brazil's Data Privacy Law

Partner Ana Carolina Cesar, from the Data Protection and Intellectual Property practices, and attorney Lara Salgueiro, from KLA's Technology and Innovation team, authored the article "Brazil: Data Protection," published in the ILN Data Privacy Paper, an international guide by the International Lawyers Network (ILN) dedicated to the main data protection regulatory frameworks around the world.

The article presents an analysis of Brazil's personal data protection regime, with the General Data Protection Law (LGPD) as its central axis. The study contextualizes the country's regulatory evolution, from the fragmented pre-LGPD landscape to its consolidation as a pillar of the Brazilian legal system, highlighting the recognition of data protection as a fundamental right under the Federal Constitution.

The authors explore the main concepts and structures of the legislation, including the territorial and extraterritorial scope of the LGPD, the definitions of personal data, sensitive data, and anonymized data, as well as the roles and responsibilities of data processing agents.

Another key highlight is the analysis of supplementary regulations issued by the Brazilian Data Protection Authority (ANPD), particularly Resolutions No. 18/24 and No. 19/24, which provided greater clarity on the role of the Data Protection Officer (DPO) and on the rules applicable to international data transfers—a topic of great relevance for companies with global operations.

The ILN is an international network of law firms that brings together professionals from different jurisdictions to promote the exchange of legal knowledge and coordinated action on global matters. KLA is part of the network as its Brazilian representative.

