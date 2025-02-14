The Energy Performance of Buildings Directive Recast (the "EPBD") aims to fully decarbonise EU buildings by 2050. Retrofitting and renovating energy inefficient buildings is critical to meet European climate goals as 40 per cent of energy consumed in the EU is used in buildings. While the EPBD sets out clear targets for building decarbonisation, member states have significant discretion in certain areas.

Two EU-funded projects have been set up to support this transition. The OCR project aims to provide step-by-step renovation "road maps" to streamline the renovation process. The iEPB project which is being piloted in Austria, the Netherlands and Spain aims to develop a data model based on numerous building assessments and data collected during the OCR project which will synchronise EPCs with other assessment / planning tools. The iEPB project will evaluate the assessment itself to rectify deficiencies in current EPC assessments. This data model seeks to reduce the number of on-site visits and create a more user-friendly interface. It will hopefully be an especially useful tool for the industry in the years to come.

