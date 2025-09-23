Operator And Investor Outlook On Global Agricultural Credit Markets (Video)

Credit Pressures and Access to Capital
The agricultural sector is facing heightened scrutiny in today's credit markets. Rising interest rates and new investment vehicles are reshaping expectations and making capital more difficult to secure. Both investors and operators must present robust business plans and demonstrate operational efficiency to access funding.
Sustainability and Alternative Funding
Lenders are increasingly prioritising sustainability, animal welfare and social responsibility in their lending decisions. While this creates challenges, it also opens the door for alternative capital providers. For operators, preparation is critical. The ability to tell a compelling story and demonstrate readiness is becoming essential to secure investment and drive resilience.
