Talking Aussie Farming With Stephen Commadeur (Podcast)

This FarmCap-produced podcast episode features Stephen Commadeur, who shares his personal journey through Australian agriculture and the forces shaping the sector today.

With multi-generation farming roots, Stephen grew up on a dairy farm in northern Victoria. These early experiences inspired his interest in farming and led him to study agricultural science at Melbourne University, before building a career supporting farming businesses and investors across Australia.

In the episode, Stephen explores the key factors that influence agribusiness performance. He explains how structured planning, financial modelling and the use of data help businesses make informed decisions, manage risk and remain competitive. He also outlines the importance of maintaining balanced gearing, building resilient capital structures and seeking independent advice when navigating complex or high-value decisions.

Stephen reflects on the evolution of Australian farming from a lifestyle-driven activity to a sophisticated, technology-enabled industry. He also discusses how digital tools, automation and AI will continue to shape the sector in the years ahead.

