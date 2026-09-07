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7 September 2026

Inside Employment, IR & Safety Podcast Series: The Intersection Of AI And Consultation Obligations

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

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Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
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The essential podcast for employment lawyers, HR, industrial relations and safety professionals, exploring legal, regulatory and workplace issues shaping organisations through expert analysis and practical insights.
Australia Employment and HR
Drew Pearson,Nerida Jessup, and Jessica Light
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Recorded 29 July 2026

In this crossover episode of Inside EmploymentInside IR and Inside SafetyDrew Pearson is joined by Nerida Jessup and Jessica Light to discuss the growing intersection between AI adoption and employer consultation obligations.

The team explores when the introduction of AI and digital technologies may trigger industrial relations and work health and safety consultation requirements, the risks of getting consultation wrong, and the increasing scrutiny from unions and regulators. They also share practical insights on managing workplace change, psychosocial risks and compliance while embracing innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Drew Pearson
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Nerida Jessup
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Jessica Light
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