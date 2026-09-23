Road Transport Contracting Reforms: Is Your Business Ready For The Next Binding Order?

New Australian legislation allows the Fair Work Commission to issue binding orders across entire road transport contractual chains, potentially affecting businesses that procure, arrange or supply transport services even if they don't directly engage drivers. The first order addressed fuel cost recovery and demonstrates how quickly compliance obligations can arise, raising questions about which businesses fall within scope and what steps they should take to prepare for future regulatory intervention.

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Businesses that procure, arrange or supply road transport services may be subject to a binding Fair Work Commission order if they are within the road transport contractual chain and class of persons covered by that order, even if they do not directly engage the driver or subcontractor. Under the new regime, orders may regulate matters such as payment terms, fuel cost recovery, rate review mechanisms and other contractual arrangements permitted by the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) across a road transport contractual chain.

How the New Road Transport Regime Works

Chapter 3B of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), which commenced on 26 August 2024, allows the Fair Work Commission to make road transport contractual chain orders. Section 15RA defines a road transport contractual chain as a chain or series of contracts or arrangements under which work is performed for a party to the first contract or arrangement by a regulated road transport contractor, a road transport employee-like worker under a services contract, or an employee, and in which at least one party to the first contract or arrangement is a constitutional corporation. An order is legally binding on the persons in the contractual chain who are covered by it and may therefore affect parties beyond those that contract directly with the worker performing the work.

The Fuel Cost Recovery Order: Dormant for Now, but Still in Force

The Commission’s first order, the Road Transport Contractual Chain Order – Fuel Cost Recovery – 2026, commenced on 21 April 2026 in response to significant increases in fuel prices. The order required covered parties across relevant road transport contractual chains to make additional payments to providers of road transport services, including covered small fleet operators, non-employed truck drivers such as owner-drivers and employee-like workers performing digital labour platform work, to help offset increased fuel costs.

The fuel-adjustment obligations stopped applying from 7 June 2026 because the diesel-price trigger was no longer met. The order itself remains in effect, although its obligations do not currently apply. Those obligations may apply again if the trigger conditions are satisfied. The order demonstrates how quickly new obligations can arise in response to changing industry conditions. Businesses should retain records showing whether the order was complied with from 21 April to 6 June 2026 and ensure that systems and processes can be reactivated if its obligations apply again.

Why the Reforms Matter Beyond Fuel Costs

The Fuel Cost Recovery Order addressed a specific issue, namely rising fuel prices. However, the Fair Work Commission’s powers extend further. Subject to the requirements and permitted terms in the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), future orders may regulate matters including payment times, fuel levies, rate review mechanisms, cost recovery and termination across covered road transport contractual chains. Businesses that procure, arrange or supply road transport services should therefore monitor current proceedings and assess each final order against their contractual arrangements and compliance obligations.

Which Businesses Should Review Their Arrangements?

transport operators engaging owner-drivers, small fleets or subcontractors;

principal contractors, freight forwarders and logistics coordinators;

manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and construction businesses procuring road freight; and

digital platforms facilitating transport or delivery work.

Coverage depends on the structure of the contractual chain and the terms of the particular order. A business should not assume it falls outside the regime merely because it does not employ drivers or contract directly with the person performing the work. Depending on the terms of the order, obligations may extend to parties higher up the chain even where they have no direct relationship with the worker performing the transport work.

What Businesses Should Do Now

Map the chain: identify each customer, intermediary, contractor, subcontractor and driver relationship. Check coverage: test each arrangement against the legislation and any applicable order. Review contracts: check pricing, fuel levies, pass-through rights, payment, termination and change-in-law provisions. Keep records and monitor developments: preserve calculations, invoices and notices, and assign responsibility for tracking new Commission orders.

How We Can Help

We advise transport operators, subcontractors, customers, freight forwarders and digital platforms on coverage, compliance and contract amendments. We can map the contracting chain, review pricing and pass-through mechanisms, assess historical compliance, identify potential risk areas and help prepare businesses for future orders.

If your business procures, arranges or supplies road transport services, now is the time to review your contracts and compliance processes. Taking proactive steps before a new order is made, or before the obligations under the Fuel Cost Recovery Order apply again, can help minimise disruption and ensure your business is prepared to respond quickly to changing obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.