Workers Compensation Rights For Coal Miners In NSW

Special Protections for Coal Mine Workers

Coal miners in New South Wales are recognised as exempt workers under the workers compensation scheme. This reflects the high-risk nature of mining work and the prevalence of serious injuries and occupational diseases, including respiratory conditions, hearing loss, and musculoskeletal disorders.

In recent times, the NSW workers compensation scheme has undergone significant legislative reform through the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment Act 2025 and the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment (Reform and Modernisation) Act 2026. These reforms introduced substantial changes for many workers, particularly in relation to psychological injury claims, impairment assessments, and entitlement frameworks. However, coal miners remain largely exempt from many of these changes and continue to benefit from the protections historically afforded to exempt workers.

Who is a Coal Miner?

A coal miner is defined under Schedule 6, Part 18 of the Workers Compensation Act 1987 as “a worker employed in or about a mine”.

Under this definition, a worker does not need to be employed by a coal mine operator to be deemed a coal minder.

The key considerations are the nature of the employment, the work performed and the physical proximity to a mine. Ellavale Engineering Pty Ltd v Pilgrim [2005] NSWCA 272 is a leading authority on this point.

Key Entitlements for Injured Coal Miners

If you are injured while working “in or about a mine”, you may be entitled to:

Weekly compensation based on your actual earnings

Ongoing weekly payments without strict legislative cut-offs that apply to many non-exempt workers

Payment of reasonable medical, hospital, treatment, and rehabilitation expenses

Lump sum compensation for permanent impairment

Potential entitlement to common law damages where the relevant legal requirements are met

Unlike non-exempt workers, coal miners are generally not subject to the same work capacity assessment regime and many of the statutory restrictions that can affect the continuation of weekly compensation benefits. This can provide greater protection against the reduction or termination of entitlements.

Do the Recent NSW Workers Compensation Reforms Affect Coal Miners?

Although the recent reforms have attracted considerable attention across the workers compensation system, most of the substantive changes do not apply to coal miners in the same way they apply to other workers. The legislation was drafted with specific exemptions for coal miners and other exempt worker categories, preserving many of their existing rights and entitlements.

That said, coal miners should not assume that all legislative changes are irrelevant. Reforms affecting claim administration, medical assessment procedures, insurer obligations, and regulatory requirements may still have practical implications for the management of claims. Each matter should therefore be assessed on its individual circumstances.

Common Issues Coal Miners Face

Coal miners frequently encounter disputes involving:

Gradual injuries and occupational diseases, including dust-related conditions and repetitive strain injuries

Disputes regarding whether an injury, illness, or disease arose out of employment

Insurer pressure to return to duties that are unsuitable or medically inappropriate

Underassessment of pre-injury earnings, particularly where overtime, site allowances, bonuses, and penalties form a significant part of income

Disagreements concerning permanent impairment assessments and future work capacity

Protecting Your Claim

To maximise your entitlements, it is important to:

Report workplace injuries and symptoms as soon as possible

Obtain detailed and ongoing medical evidence from treating practitioners

Ensure your duties, exposures, and earnings are accurately documented

Retain records of overtime, allowances, and other employment benefits

Seek legal advice promptly if your claim is disputed or benefits are reduced

Because of the complexity of coal mining claims and the potential for long-term incapacity or occupational disease, obtaining early legal advice can significantly improve outcomes and help ensure that your full entitlements are protected.