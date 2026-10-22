Employment Relations Podcast – Enterprise Bargaining In The Spotlight: Intractable Deadlock Or Genuine Agreement?

The Secure Jobs, Better Pay and Closing Loopholes reforms resulted in significant changes to the way enterprise bargaining operates in in Australia. With the spectre of an intractable bargaining determination process looming (or the risk of a later attempt to amend a previously approved Enterprise Agreement), how does an employer get to the heart of the deal?
In this episode of Employment Law for the Time Poor, Partner Emily Haar and Special Counsel John Evans discuss how developments in intractable bargaining, changes to mandatory terms, the Statement of Principles on Genuine Agreement, and the Commission’s new power to amend agreements so they pass the better off overall test (BOOT) may impact an organisation’s enterprise bargaining strategy.
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