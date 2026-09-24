Inside Employment Podcast Series, Episode 8: The Future Of Non-competes: Unpacking The Proposed Reforms

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Recorded 14 September 2026

In this episode of Inside Employment, Tony Wood, Natalie Gasparand Lucy Boyd unpack the Federal Government’s proposed reforms to non-compete and restraint of trade laws, recently released in exposure draft form. The proposed changes would significantly reshape the use and enforceability of non-compete and non-solicitation clauses across Australia.

Tony, Natalie and Lucy discuss the key elements of the proposed reforms, including the ban on non-competes for employees below the high-income threshold, the prohibition on employee non-solicitation clauses, the new enforcement framework for higher income earners, and what the changes could mean for employers and workforce mobility.

With consultation now underway, this episode provides a timely overview of one of the most significant proposed changes to Australian employment law in recent years.

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