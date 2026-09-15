Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 34: Negotiating Skills For A Challenging Enterprise Bargaining Environment – Part 2

In Part 2 of our latest episode of Inside IR, industrial relations partner Rohan Doyle and Melbourne Business School Professor Jennifer Overbeck continue their discussion on the evolving enterprise bargaining landscape...

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Recorded 22 June 2026

In Part 2 of our latest episode of Inside IR, industrial relations partner Rohan Doyle and Melbourne Business School Professor Jennifer Overbeck continue their discussion on the evolving enterprise bargaining landscape, exploring how employers, unions and employees can move beyond short-term, power-based bargaining and invest in negotiation processes that create sustainable value for all parties.

They discuss practical approaches to navigating BATNAs, managing the threat of industrial action, building trust throughout the bargaining process, and communicating effectively with employees during negotiations.

This episode forms part of our ongoing collaboration with Melbourne Business School through the Industrial Relations Negotiations Program, which equips leaders with the skills needed to negotiate more effectively in today's industrial relations environment.

Registrations are closing soon. Learn more about the program and secure your place here.

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