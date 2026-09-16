Should You Offer A Deed Of Release During A Redundancy?

When Should You Offer a Deed of Release?

A deed of release is not necessary in every redundancy. If the redundancy is straightforward, the employee accepts the termination, and there is little risk of a dispute, preparing a deed may not be commercially worthwhile.

However, employers should also consider that offering a deed of release can sometimes have unintended consequences. For example, presenting a deed to an employee who had not previously raised concerns may encourage them to seek legal advice or question the redundancy where they otherwise may not have done so. For this reason, employers should weigh the legal protection offered by the deed against the practical circumstances of each redundancy.

A deed of release may be appropriate where:

the employee disputes whether the redundancy is genuine;

the employer is offering an enhanced redundancy package; or

there is a genuine risk the employee may pursue legal action after their employment ends.

In these circumstances, a deed of release may help resolve issues before they develop into formal legal proceedings.

Can a Deed of Release Remove an Employer’s Legal Obligations?

No. A deed of release cannot be used to avoid an employer’s obligation to pay an employee’s minimum statutory or contractual entitlements.

For example, employers must still pay any amounts owing to the employee, including:

outstanding wages up to and including the termination date;

accrued but unused annual leave;

long service leave (where applicable);

payment in lieu of notice (where required); and

statutory redundancy pay, where the employee is entitled to receive it.

These entitlements must be paid regardless of whether the employee signs a deed of release. Instead, a deed relates to additional benefits offered above the employee’s minimum legal entitlements.

What Additional Benefits Can Employers Offer?

Employers commonly provide additional consideration in exchange for an employee signing a deed of release.

Depending on the circumstances, this may include:

an ex-gratia payment;

reimbursement of reasonable legal fees incurred in obtaining advice on the deed;

a waiver of post-employment restraint obligations; or

an agreed statement of service.

The additional benefits should reflect the commercial value of obtaining greater certainty and reducing the risk of future legal claims.

What Risks Should Employers Be Aware Of?

Employers should avoid placing undue pressure on an employee to sign it.

For example, employers should avoid:

giving employees insufficient time to consider the agreement;

suggesting they must sign immediately;

making payment of statutory entitlements conditional upon signing the deed; or

making misleading statements about the employee’s legal rights.

Employers should also remember that a deed of release cannot release every type of legal claim. For example, rights relating to workers’ compensation and historical superannuation claims continue despite the deed.

Is a Deed of Release Always Appropriate?

Not necessarily. Whether a deed of release is appropriate will depend on the level of legal risk, the employee’s circumstances and the commercial objectives of the business. In some cases, the employer may be satisfied that the redundancy process presents a low risk of future claims and that a deed of release is unnecessary. Where an employee has accepted the redundancy without dispute, introducing a deed of release may prompt them to seek legal advice or raise concerns that otherwise would not have arisen.

Employers should therefore weigh the benefits of obtaining greater certainty against the circumstances of the particular redundancy before deciding whether to offer a deed of release.

Before deciding whether to offer a deed of release, employers should consider:

the likelihood of legal claims;

the value of any enhanced redundancy payment;

the employee’s role and length of service;

the complexity of the redundancy process; and

whether the benefits of obtaining a release outweigh the time and cost involved.

Obtaining legal advice before offering a deed of release can help employers determine whether it is appropriate and ensure the agreement adequately protects the business’ interests.

Key Takeaways

A deed of release can be an effective risk management tool during a redundancy, particularly where an employer is offering benefits beyond an employee’s minimum legal entitlements or wishes to reduce the risk of future legal claims. However, employers should assess whether a deed is appropriate in the circumstances, as it may not be necessary in every redundancy and can sometimes encourage disputes where none previously existed.

A deed cannot be used to avoid statutory obligations, and employers should ensure employees have a reasonable opportunity to consider the agreement and obtain independent legal advice before signing.

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