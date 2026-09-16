Should You Offer A Deed Of Release During A Redundancy?

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Summary
- A deed of release is a legally binding agreement that settles or releases specified employment-related claims in exchange for benefits above an employee’s minimum statutory entitlements.
- It cannot be used to remove an employer’s obligation to pay minimum statutory or contractual entitlements, and it may not be necessary in every redundancy.
- Employers should assess the level of legal risk, avoid undue pressure on employees, and consider legal advice before offering one.
- This guide explains deeds of release during redundancy for Australian business owners and employers.
- It is provided by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on employment and redundancy matters.
Tips for Businesses
Assess each redundancy individually before offering a deed of release – it isn’t always necessary and can sometimes prompt disputes. Ensure statutory entitlements are paid regardless of signing, give employees adequate time to review the deed, and encourage independent legal advice before finalising terms.
A redundancy can expose your business to legal risk, particularly where an employee disputes whether the redundancy was genuine. While employers cannot require employees to waive their minimum statutory entitlements, they may choose to offer additional benefits in exchange for greater certainty. One way of achieving this is through a deed of release. A well-drafted deed of release can help employers reduce the risk of future disputes by documenting the agreed terms of an employee’s departure. This article explains what a deed of release is, when employers should consider offering one during a redundancy, and the key issues to keep in mind.
What is a Deed of Release?
A deed of release is a legally binding agreement between an employer and an employee that settles or releases specified legal claims arising out of the employment relationship.
During a redundancy, an employer may offer an employee benefits beyond their minimum legal entitlements in exchange for the employee agreeing to release certain employment-related claims. In doing so, both parties gain better certainty regarding the employee’s departure and reduce the likelihood of future disputes.
Why Do Employers Use a Deed of Release?
A deed of release is a practical risk management tool. It allows employers to resolve potential issues arising from the termination of employment while providing the employee with additional benefits they would not otherwise be entitled to receive.
Depending on the circumstances, a deed of release may help employers:
- remove the risk of employment-related claims;
- achieve greater certainty regarding the employee’s departure;
- preserve the business’ reputation;
- protect confidential business information; and
- avoid the time and cost associated with litigation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]