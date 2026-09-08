Podcast: Inside The Claim With CGW – Residential Care And The Reasonable Response

In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by insurance claims adviser Catherine Dugdell to discuss Hoyes v Wellways Australia Limited, a Queensland District Court claim brought by a residential care worker who suffered a psychiatric injury after a young person in her care threatened her with a razor blade before pushing her against a wall and threatening her with a lit lighter.

Welcome to Inside the Claim with CGW, Cooper Grace Ward’s workers’ compensation podcast that offers a behind-the-scenes look at recent trial cases and expert insights from those who ran them.

In this episode, special counsel Damien Jarrett is joined by insurance claims adviser Catherine Dugdell to discuss Hoyes v Wellways Australia Limited, a Queensland District Court claim brought by a residential care worker who suffered a psychiatric injury after a young person in her care threatened her with a razor blade before pushing her against a wall and threatening her with a lit lighter.

Damien and Catherine unpack the measures Wellways had in place to manage the risk of injury, and examine the plaintiff’s arguments that a second support worker should have been rostered on or that her care should have been relinquished earlier. They also discuss the modest quantum award, and impact of the pre-existing psychiatric condition that Ms Hoyes had not disclosed to her employer.

Listen now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.