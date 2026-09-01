Inside Employment, IR & Safety Podcast Series: The Intersection Of AI And Consultation Obligations (Video)

- in Australia
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Recorded 29 July 2026
In this crossover episode of Inside Employment, Inside IR and Inside Safety, Drew Pearson is joined by Nerida Jessup and Jessica Light to discuss the growing intersection between AI adoption and employer consultation obligations.
The team explores when the introduction of AI and digital technologies may trigger industrial relations and work health and safety consultation requirements, the risks of getting consultation wrong, and the increasing scrutiny from unions and regulators. They also share practical insights on managing workplace change, psychosocial risks and compliance while embracing innovation.
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