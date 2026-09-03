Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 33: Negotiating Skills For A Challenging Enterprise Bargaining Environment – Part 1

Recorded 22 June 2026

As enterprise bargaining becomes increasingly complex, many organisations are rethinking how they prepare for negotiations.

In part 1 of our latest episode of Inside IR, industrial relations partner Rohan Doyle and Melbourne Business School Professor Jennifer Overbeck explore the changing enterprise bargaining landscape, the shifting balance of bargaining power, the role of identity and trust in negotiations, and practical strategies organisations can use to prepare for bargaining more effectively.

This podcast also marks the launch of our Industrial Relations Negotiations Program, developed together with Melbourne Business School.

Learn more about the program and register here.