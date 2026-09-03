Inside IR Podcast Series - Episode 33: Negotiating Skills For A Challenging Enterprise Bargaining Environment – Part 1

- within Employment and HR topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
- in Australia
- with readers working within the Construction & Engineering industries
Recorded 22 June 2026
As enterprise bargaining becomes increasingly complex, many organisations are rethinking how they prepare for negotiations.
In part 1 of our latest episode of Inside IR, industrial relations partner Rohan Doyle and Melbourne Business School Professor Jennifer Overbeck explore the changing enterprise bargaining landscape, the shifting balance of bargaining power, the role of identity and trust in negotiations, and practical strategies organisations can use to prepare for bargaining more effectively.
This podcast also marks the launch of our Industrial Relations Negotiations Program, developed together with Melbourne Business School.
Learn more about the program and register here.
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