Permanent Impairment And Lump Sum Compensation For NSW Emergency Service Volunteers

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What Is Permanent Impairment Compensation?

If a workplace injury results in permanent impairment, an injured emergency services volunteer may be entitled to a lump sum payment.

Permanent impairment compensation is intended to compensate a person for the lasting effects of an injury, even where they have returned to work.

Who Can Claim?

NSW Emergency service volunteers, including NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers, may be entitled to permanent impairment compensation where a compensable injury results in permanent impairment assessed under the applicable statutory framework.

Whole Person Impairment (WPI)

Permanent impairment is measured using a system known as Whole Person Impairment (WPI).

SIRA accredited Medical specialists assess the extent of permanent loss of bodily or psychological function and assign a percentage rating.

The higher the impairment assessment, the greater the potential lump sum entitlement.

Exempt workers, unlike other workers, are also not limited to making only one claim for lump sum compensation.

Physical Injury Threshold

For physical injuries, lump sum compensation is generally available where the injury results in at least 1% Whole Person Impairment (WPI).

Examples may include:

Spinal injuries

Shoulder injuries

Knee injuries

Hearing loss

Respiratory conditions

Chronic pain conditions

Even relatively modest permanent impairment may give rise to an entitlement.

Psychological Injury Threshold

For primary psychological injuries, the threshold is significantly higher.

Compensation is generally available only where the injury results in at least 15% Whole Person Impairment (WPI).

Why the Assessment Matters

Permanent impairment assessments can have a substantial impact on:

Lump sum compensation entitlements

Future legal rights

Potential common law claims where available

Overall claim value

Obtaining an accurate assessment is therefore critical.

Common Issues in Permanent Impairment Claims

Disputes frequently arise regarding:

Whether the injury has stabilised

Whether multiple injuries can be combined

The assessment methodology used

Competing medical opinions

These issues often require independent specialist assessment and legal advice.

Timing Is Important

A permanent impairment claim should generally not be made until the injury has reached maximum medical improvement.

Claiming too early may result in the impairment being underestimated.

Obtaining specialist advice can help ensure that assessments are conducted at the appropriate time and by suitably qualified practitioners.

Why Legal Advice Matters

Permanent impairment claims often involve complex medical and legal questions.

Early legal advice can assist with: