Understanding Exempt Workers Under NSW Workers Compensation Law

In New South Wales, most injured workers are subject to the Workers Compensation Act 1987 and the Workplace Injury Management and Workers Compensation Act 1998, including recent legislative reforms introduced through the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment Act 2025 and the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment (Reform and Modernisation) Act 2026.

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Who Are “Exempt Workers” and Why It Matters

In New South Wales, most injured workers are subject to the Workers Compensation Act 1987 and the Workplace Injury Management and Workers Compensation Act 1998, including recent legislative reforms introduced through the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment Act 2025 and the Workers Compensation Legislation Amendment (Reform and Modernisation) Act 2026. These reforms introduce significant changes to parts of the workers compensation scheme, particularly in relation to psychological injury claims, medical treatment entitlements, impairment assessments, and other aspects of claim management.

However, certain categories of workers are classified as “exempt workers.” This includes groups such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, coal miners, and certain volunteers.

Importantly, while exempt workers remain subject to the workers compensation legislation, they are generally excluded from many of the restrictive provisions and reforms that apply to other workers. As a result, the recent legislative changes will have a far more limited impact on many exempt worker claims.

What Makes Exempt Workers Different?

Exempt workers are not subject to many of the more restrictive provisions that apply to other workers, including:

Work capacity decision frameworks

Arbitrary limits on weekly compensation

Certain statutory step-downs in benefits after prescribed periods

Various entitlement restrictions that apply to non-exempt workers

Instead, exempt workers generally retain access to more traditional compensation entitlements, which may include:

Weekly payments based on pre-injury earnings

Longer durations of benefits without strict statutory cut-offs

Greater protection against the reduction or termination of weekly payments

Enhanced rights regarding ongoing incapacity and return-to-work disputes

Do the Recent NSW Workers Compensation Reforms Affect Exempt Workers?

The recent NSW workers compensation reforms have attracted significant attention, particularly due to their impact on psychological injury claims and entitlement thresholds for many workers.

While some procedural and administrative aspects of the scheme may affect all participants, most substantive reforms were not intended to alter the long-standing entitlement framework for exempt workers. Consequently, exempt workers largely continue to enjoy the broader protections and compensation rights that existed before the reforms were introduced.

Nevertheless, exempt workers should not assume that every change is irrelevant to their circumstances. Legislative reform can affect the administration of claims, dispute resolution processes, medical assessments, and insurer practices. Each claim should therefore be considered on its individual facts.

Why Legal Advice Is Important

Even for exempt workers, insurers regularly dispute:

The extent of incapacity

Suitable duties and return-to-work arrangements

Entitlement to ongoing weekly payments

The level of permanent impairment

Treatment and rehabilitation expenses

Understanding your classification as an exempt worker can make a significant difference to the value, duration, and management of your claim.

If you are unsure whether you qualify as an exempt worker, or how the recent NSW workers compensation reforms may affect your rights, it is critical to obtain legal advice as early as possible.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.