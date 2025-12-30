ARTICLE
30 December 2025

The Inside Employment, IR And Safety Podcast Series

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Our people-related podcasts, delivered by our national team of Employment, IR and Safety experts, are delivered in a straight talking, engaging and entertaining format...
Our people-related podcasts, delivered by our national team of Employment, IR and Safety experts, are delivered in a straight talking, engaging and entertaining format, perfect for listening or watching on your commute. We deliver practical insights based on our experience of helping clients across Australia navigate some of their most complex people-related issues:

  • Inside IR: the original podcast from the team, arming human resources, industrial relations and legal professionals with the latest industrial relations thinking. We will keep you up to date with legislative reform, the latest case law developments and perspectives on industrial relations issues playing out in workplaces across the country.
  • Inside Employment: the essential podcast for employment lawyers and HR professionals, delivering engaging and thought-provoking content on all things employment law and practice from workplace disputes to legislative changes, through to navigating issues relating to whistleblowing and investigations.
  • Inside Safety: for safety practitioners, senior leaders and directors keen to keep across the latest in safety law, Inside Safety is your go-to resource for issues including psychosocial risks, directors' duties and obligations, contractor management and incident response.

Inside Employment, IR and Safety

Watch our 2025 end of year wrap up podcast here where Steve Bell, Rohan Doyle and Natalie Gaspar reflect on the year that was and unpack the key developments in Employment, IR and Safety that shaped workplaces during the year.

2025 in Review – Lessons, Wins and What Shaped the Year

Recorded on 26 November 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, join presenters Steve Bell, Rohan Doyle and Natalie Gaspar for a special combined episode of Inside Employment, IR and Safety, reflecting on the year that was. In this final episode for 2025, we unpack the key developments in Employment, IR and Safety that shaped workplaces this year, and share lessons learned and tips for employers.

