Can a director be personally liable for company debts in Australia? Yes! While the corporate structure generally protects directors through separate legal personality, that protection is not absolute.

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Article Summary

Can a director be personally liable for company debts in Australia?

Yes! While the corporate structure generally protects directors through separate legal personality, that protection is not absolute. Australian law imposes personal liability on directors through specific statutory, contractual, and conduct-based pathways.

The most significant risks arise in the following situations:

Insolvent trading (s 588G, Corporations Act): Directors may be personally liable if a company incurs debts while insolvent and there were reasonable grounds to suspect insolvency.

Director Penalty Notices (DPNs): Directors can become personally liable for unpaid PAYG withholding, GST, and superannuation guarantee liabilities. In “lockdown” cases, liability cannot be avoided by later action.

Breach of directors’ duties (ss 180–184): Liability may arise where a breach causes loss to the company, often pursued by a liquidator in insolvency.

Personal guarantees: Directors are directly liable if they have contractually agreed to guarantee the company’s debts.

Accessorial liability: Directors may be liable for statutory breaches (e.g., under the Fair Work Act).

The key takeaway is that liability does not arise simply because a company cannot pay its debts. It arises when the law identifies a separate basis for holding the director accountable — particularly in cases of financial distress, non-compliance, or active involvement in wrongdoing.

From a practical perspective, directors should be alert to warning signs such as cash flow problems, unpaid tax liabilities, creditor pressure, and unpaid employee entitlements, as these often precede personal exposure.

In short, the corporate veil provides protection, but only where directors actively manage risk, remain informed, and comply with their legal obligations.

In this article, our corporations disputes lawyers explain in a lot more detail.

Can a Director Be Personally Liable for Company Debts?

The analysis of whether a director can be personally liable for company debts in Australia must begin with the foundational principle that a company is a separate legal entity distinct from its directors and shareholders.

This principle underpins the entire structure of corporate law and explains why, in the ordinary course, liabilities incurred by a company do not attach to those who manage it.

The Corporate Veil Explained

The concept of separate legal personality was authoritatively established in Salomon v A Salomon & Co Ltd [1897] AC 22 and has been consistently recognised in Australian law.

Once validly incorporated, a company becomes a legal person in its own right, capable of owning property, entering into contracts, and incurring debts independently of its directors.

This principle is often described as the “corporate veil”, which separates the legal identity of the company from the individuals behind it.

The effect of this separation is that directors are not, merely by virtue of their office, liable for the debts or obligations of the company.

The enduring significance of this principle is reflected in later judicial and academic commentary.

In Lee v Lee’s Air Farming Ltd [1961] AC 12, the Privy Council reaffirmed the conceptual distinction between a company and the individuals who operate it, even in closely held structures.

The Court observed:

The proposition that a company has a legal personality distinct from its human agencies is of course a fundamental premise of company law.

This statement encapsulates the orthodox position that the company is not merely an aggregation of its directors or shareholders, but a separate legal actor.

Why Limited Liability Exists

Closely linked to separate legal personality is the doctrine of limited liability.

Under this doctrine, shareholders are generally liable only to the extent of their investment, and directors are not personally responsible for the company’s debts simply because they manage the company.

The policy rationale is well established.

Limited liability encourages commercial activity by allowing individuals to take entrepreneurial risks without exposing their personal assets to unlimited claims.

It also facilitates capital formation by enabling investment in corporate ventures without direct exposure to operational liabilities.

In Australia, this framework is reflected in the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), which governs the formation, governance, and obligations of companies while preserving their separate legal status.

Limits of the Principle

Despite its centrality, the principle of separate legal personality is not absolute.

It does not provide directors with blanket immunity from liability in all circumstances.

Rather, the law recognises that personal liability may arise where directors engage in certain conduct or where specific statutory regimes impose responsibility.

Importantly, Australian courts have generally been cautious about “piercing” or “lifting” the corporate veil as a standalone doctrine.

Instead, personal liability is more commonly imposed through clearly defined mechanisms, including:

statutory provisions imposing direct liability on directors.

fiduciary and statutory duties owed by directors to the company.

situations where directors personally participate in wrongdoing.

contractual arrangements, such as personal guarantees.

This distinction is critical.

Directors are not made liable simply because the company has failed to pay its debts.

Liability arises where the law identifies a separate legal basis for holding the director personally accountable.

Transition to Liability Framework

Accordingly, the correct analytical approach is not to ask whether the corporate veil can be disregarded in the abstract, but to identify the specific legal pathways through which personal liability may arise.

These pathways are primarily statutory in nature and are supplemented by equitable and common law principles.

The following sections examine those pathways in detail, beginning with the most significant source of personal exposure for directors: insolvent trading.

When Directors Can Be Personally Liable for Company Debts

Table 1: When can directors be held liable for company debt?

Scenario Legal Basis When Liability Arises Key Risk for Directors Insolvent trading Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) s 588G Company incurs debts while insolvent Personal compensation for creditor losses Unpaid PAYG withholding, assessed net GST, GST instalments and superannuation guarantee charge Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) sch 1 div 269 Company fails to comply and the statutory director-penalty conditions are met; DPN then governs recovery and remission timing Personal liability for a director penalty equal to the unpaid amount. Breach of directors’ duties Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ss 180–184 Conduct causes loss to company Compensation, penalties, disqualification Personal guarantees Contract law Director signs guarantee Full personal liability for company debt Accessorial liability Various statutes (e.g. Fair Work Act) Director involved in contravention Liability for wages, penalties or losses



While the doctrine of separate legal personality establishes that a company is ordinarily responsible for its own debts, Australian law recognises a number of well-defined circumstances in which directors may be exposed to personal liability (see Table 1).

These circumstances do not arise from a general disregard of the corporate form, but from specific statutory, equitable, or contractual mechanisms that impose liability based on conduct, involvement, or assumption of responsibility.

This section provides a structured overview of those pathways, which are examined in detail in the sections that follow.

Insolvent Trading

The most significant and frequently litigated basis for personal liability arises under the insolvent trading provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Under s 588G, a director may be personally liable where a company incurs debts at a time when it is insolvent, or becomes insolvent as a result of incurring those debts, and there are reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency (see Table 2).

Table 2: Insolvent Trading Test: Elements Directors Must Satisfy

Element What It Means Practical Example Company is insolvent Cannot pay debts when due Overdue creditors, no cash flow Debt is incurred Company takes on new obligation Ordering stock on credit Reasonable grounds to suspect insolvency Warning signs exist ATO debt, unpaid wages Director awareness Director knew or should have known Ignoring financial reports No valid defence No protection under s 588H No reliance on proper advice



The rationale for this regime is protective rather than punitive.

It seeks to prevent directors from exposing creditors to increased risk by continuing to trade when the company lacks the capacity to meet its obligations.

Judicial consideration of insolvent trading has consistently emphasised that directors must actively assess the company’s financial position and cannot treat insolvency as a passive or technical concept.

In Hall v Poolman [2007] NSWSC 1330, Palmer J recognised that the assessment of solvency requires a realistic and commercially informed evaluation of the company’s ability to meet its debts as and when they fall due.

This area represents the primary intersection between company debts and personal liability and is therefore central to any analysis of director exposure.

Tax Liabilities and Director Penalty Notices

A second major source of personal liability arises under the Director Penalty Notice regime administered by the Australian Taxation Office.

This regime operates under the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and applies to certain tax-related liabilities, including PAYG withholding, GST, and superannuation guarantee obligations.

Unlike insolvent trading, liability under this regime does not depend on fault in the traditional sense. Instead, it is imposed through a statutory mechanism that effectively transfers liability from the company to its directors if specified conditions are met.

The practical significance of this regime is substantial.

It creates a direct and often immediate pathway by which unpaid company debts can become enforceable against directors personally, particularly where reporting obligations have not been met.

Breach of Directors’ Duties

Directors may also incur personal liability where they breach their statutory or fiduciary duties, and that breach results in loss to the company or its creditors.

These duties are codified in s 180–184 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and include obligations of care and diligence, good faith, and proper purpose.

Although these duties are owed to the company, enforcement is typically pursued by liquidators or regulators after insolvency.

In that context, unpaid company debts often form the factual backdrop against which the director’s conduct is assessed.

The courts have repeatedly emphasised that directors cannot avoid responsibility by delegating functions or relying uncritically on others.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Healey (2011) 196 FCR 291, the Federal Court made clear that directors must actively engage with the company’s financial affairs and cannot treat oversight as a purely formal role.

Read more here – Breach of Directors Duties in Australia

Personal Guarantees and Contractual Exposure

A distinct, conceptually separate pathway to liability arises when a director voluntarily assumes personal responsibility for the company’s debts through contractual arrangements.

This most commonly occurs in the context of guarantees given to lenders, landlords, or suppliers.

In such cases, liability does not arise from the director’s status or conduct as a director, but from the terms of the contract itself.

The director becomes directly liable as a guarantor, and the creditor may enforce the obligation irrespective of the company’s separate legal personality.

This form of liability is often overlooked in general discussions of director risk, but in practice, it is one of the most common ways in which directors become personally exposed to company debts.

Accessorial Liability and Statutory Involvement

Directors may also be personally liable for contraventions of legislation that give rise to financial liabilities.

This includes, for example, accessorial liability under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth) for breaches relating to employee entitlements.

In these contexts, liability arises because the director is “involved in” the contravention, rather than merely by virtue of holding office.

The focus is therefore on the director’s participation, knowledge, or facilitation of the relevant conduct.

Directors may also be personally liable where legislation imposes liability on a person who is involved in a contravention. A clear example is s 550 of the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), under which a person involved in a civil remedy contravention is taken to have contravened the provision.

In practice, this can expose directors who are knowingly concerned in underpayments or other workplace breaches to orders for compensation, unpaid entitlements and penalties.

Other Statutory Regimes

Beyond the core categories outlined above, a range of additional statutory regimes may impose personal liability on directors in specific circumstances.

These include, for example, work health and safety legislation, environmental laws, and provisions addressing illegal phoenix activity.

While these regimes fall outside the central focus of company debt liability, they reinforce the broader principle that directors may be held personally accountable where legislation imposes direct obligations or consequences.

Structural Observation

Taken together, these categories demonstrate that director liability in Australia is not exceptional or ad hoc.

Rather, it is structured and predictable, arising through clearly defined legal pathways that reflect policy choices about creditor protection, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance.

In the remainder of this article, our commercial litigation lawyers examine these pathways in detail, beginning with insolvent trading, which remains the most significant and complex source of personal liability for company debts.

Insolvent Trading – The Primary Source of Personal Liability

Figure 1: When are directors at risk?

Insolvent trading represents the most significant and well-developed mechanism by which directors may become personally liable for company debts in Australia.

It operates through a detailed statutory framework that imposes liability where directors permit a company to incur debts in circumstances of insolvency.

The regime reflects a policy balance between encouraging legitimate commercial risk-taking and protecting creditors from the escalation of losses (see Figure 1).

Can a Director Be Personally Liable – Statutory Framework

Figure 2: Flowchart for when a director may be held personally liable for insolvent trading.

The primary provision governing insolvent trading is s 588G of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). In broad terms, the section imposes a duty on directors to prevent a company from incurring a debt where:

The company is insolvent at the time or becomes insolvent because of incurring debt.

There are reasonable grounds for suspecting insolvency.

The director is aware of those grounds, or a reasonable person in the director’s position would be.

The structure of the provision makes clear that liability is not triggered merely by insolvency itself.

Rather, it depends on the combination of insolvency, the incurring of a debt, and the director’s actual or constructive awareness of the company’s financial position (see Figure 2).

This formulation introduces both objective and subjective elements.

The court must consider what the director knew, as well as what a reasonable director in the same circumstances would have known or suspected.

What Is “Insolvency”?

The concept of insolvency is defined in s 95A of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as the inability of a company to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.

This is commonly referred to as the “cash flow test”.

The courts have consistently emphasised that insolvency is a practical, commercial concept rather than a purely technical or accounting exercise.

It requires an assessment of the company’s actual ability to meet its obligations in the ordinary course of business.

In Hall v Poolman [2007] NSWSC 1330, Palmer J highlighted the importance of a realistic and commercially grounded approach to solvency, recognising that the inquiry is directed to the company’s capacity to meet debts in a practical sense rather than on a balance sheet analysis alone.

The decision also illustrates that solvency may exist even where a company is experiencing financial difficulty, provided there is a reasonable and objectively supportable basis for expecting that debts can be met as they fall due.

However, that assessment must be based on more than optimism or speculative future events.

Read more here – When is a Company Insolvent?

What Counts as “Incurring a Debt”?

A critical element of insolvent trading liability is that the company must have “incurred a debt”. This concept has been interpreted broadly by the courts and includes a wide range of commercial obligations, including trade debts, loan liabilities, and contractual commitments.

Importantly, the timing of when a debt is incurred can be determinative.

The court will examine the point at which the company becomes legally obliged to pay, rather than when payment is ultimately due.

A critical element of insolvent trading liability is that the company must have incurred a debt. The question is directed to the point at which the company becomes legally bound, not merely to the point at which payment later falls due.

Section 588G now includes specific timing rules for certain transactions, such as dividends, buy-backs, and certain uncommercial transactions, underscoring the importance of identifying precisely when the relevant obligation was incurred.

The breadth of the concept of “debt” means that directors cannot avoid liability by characterising obligations as contingent or deferred where, in substance, the company has assumed a present obligation.

Reasonable Grounds to Suspect Insolvency

The statutory test requires that there be “reasonable grounds for suspecting” that the company is insolvent.

This is a lower threshold than belief or knowledge, focusing on objective indicators that would put a reasonable director on notice.

The distinction between suspicion and belief has been judicially recognised as significant.

Suspicion involves a positive feeling of apprehension or mistrust, even if it falls short of certainty.

In Hall v Poolman [2007] NSWSC 1330, the Court’s reasoning underscores that directors must engage actively with the company’s financial position and cannot ignore warning signs that would alert a reasonable person to potential insolvency.

The relevant indicators may include:

persistent cash flow shortages.

overdue taxation liabilities.

inability to obtain further financing.

creditor pressure or legal demands.

The presence of such indicators does not automatically establish insolvency, but it may be sufficient to raise the requisite suspicion.

Director Awareness and the Objective Standard

Liability under s 588G depends not only on the existence of reasonable grounds for suspicion, but also on the director’s awareness of those grounds or the awareness that a reasonable person in the director’s position would have had.

This introduces an objective standard that prevents directors from relying on ignorance or inattention.

Directors are expected to take reasonable steps to inform themselves about the company’s financial affairs.

The broader principle that directors must actively engage with financial information is reflected in Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Healey (2011) 196 FCR 291, where the Court emphasised that directors cannot abdicate responsibility for understanding the company’s financial position.

This expectation applies equally in the context of insolvency.

A director cannot avoid liability by failing to make inquiries that a reasonable director would have made.

Defences to Insolvent Trading

The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) provides a number of statutory defences under s 588H.

These defences recognise that directors may, in some circumstances, reasonably allow a company to continue trading despite financial difficulties.

The principal defences include:

a reasonable expectation that the company was solvent and would remain so.

reliance on information provided by a competent and reliable person.

absence from management due to illness or other good reason.

taking all reasonable steps to prevent the company from incurring the debt.

Each defence is fact-specific and requires the director to establish that their conduct met the relevant standard.

The courts will scrutinise the evidentiary basis for any claimed expectation of solvency, particularly where the company’s financial position was deteriorating.

Safe Harbour Protection

In addition to the traditional defences, s 588GA introduces the “safe harbour” regime. This provision protects directors from insolvent trading liability where they are developing or implementing a course of action that is reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome for the company than immediate administration or liquidation.

The availability of safe harbour depends on compliance with a number of conditions, including:

maintaining proper books and records.

ensuring employee entitlements are paid.

meeting taxation reporting obligations.

Safe harbour is not automatic and does not apply where directors fail to meet these threshold requirements.

Its application remains highly fact-dependent and continues to evolve through judicial interpretation and professional practice.

Consequences of Breach

Where a director contravenes the insolvent trading provisions, a range of consequences may follow.

These include:

civil penalty orders.

compensation orders requiring the director to repay losses suffered by creditors.

disqualification from managing corporations.

In serious cases, particularly where dishonesty is involved, criminal liability may also arise.

The significance of these consequences reflects the central role of insolvent trading in the broader regulatory framework governing corporate conduct.

It is a primary mechanism through which the law seeks to ensure that directors act responsibly in the face of financial distress and do not allow company debts to accumulate to the detriment of creditors.

Director Penalty Notices (DPNs) – Personal Liability for Tax Debts

In addition to insolvent trading, one of the most significant statutory mechanisms through which directors may become personally liable for company debts is the Director Penalty Notice regime. This regime operates under Division 269 of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) and is administered by the Australian Taxation Office.

It reflects a deliberate legislative policy to ensure that companies meet key taxation obligations, particularly those involving amounts withheld or collected on behalf of others.

Overview of the DPN Regime

The Director Penalty Notice regime applies to specific categories of tax-related liabilities, most notably:

Pay As You Go (PAYG) withholding amounts.

Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Superannuation guarantee charge liabilities.

These liabilities are treated differently from ordinary trade debts because Parliament has chosen to impose a special compliance regime around them. PAYG withholding involves amounts withheld from payments to others, while GST and superannuation guarantee charge are also specifically brought within the director penalty regime by statute.

The policy is to ensure timely reporting and payment of key tax and employee-related obligations, rather than to treat all such amounts as trust property in a strict legal sense. The legislative framework, therefore, imposes a direct obligation on directors to ensure that such amounts are reported and paid.

Where a company fails to meet these obligations, directors may become liable to a statutory penalty equal to the unpaid amount under Division 269 of Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth).

A Director Penalty Notice does not itself create that underlying exposure; rather, it is generally the formal notice the Commissioner must give before taking recovery action, and it triggers the 21-day period within which available remission steps may be taken in a non-lockdown case.

This liability arises by operation of statute and does not depend on proof of fault in the conventional sense.

Unlike insolvent trading, it is not necessary to establish that the director knew or ought to have known of the company’s financial position.

The regime instead places a positive responsibility on directors to ensure compliance with taxation obligations.

Lockdown and Non-Lockdown Director Penalty Notices

Table 3: Director Penalty Notices (DPN): Lockdown vs Non-Lockdown

Feature Non-Lockdown / Remittable Penalty Lockdown Penalty Reporting position For PAYG and GST: reported within 3 months of due date; for SGC: statement lodged on time Reporting not done within required timeframe Can the penalty be remitted within 21 days? Yes No (appointment steps won’t remit the penalty) Available options Pay the debt, appoint a voluntary administrator, appoint a liquidator, or appoint a small business restructuring practitioner Generally payment only (or a limited statutory defence) Risk level Moderate High Key takeaway Act immediately Reporting failures create much harsher personal exposure



A critical distinction within the regime is between so-called “lockdown” and “non-lockdown” Director Penalty Notices (see Table 3)

A non-lockdown (remittable) director penalty arises where the company has complied with its reporting obligations within the relevant statutory timeframes (for example, within 3 months of the due date for PAYG withholding and GST, or by the due date for superannuation guarantee statements), but has failed to pay the amounts due.

In these circumstances, the director may avoid personal liability by taking specified steps within the statutory period.

By contrast, a lockdown DPN applies where the company has failed to lodge the relevant returns within the required time.

In such cases, the director’s personal liability will generally remain unless a statutory defence is established.

This distinction significantly increases the importance of timely reporting.

Failure to lodge returns does not merely delay enforcement but fundamentally alters the director’s exposure to personal liability.

The 21-Day Response Period

Once a Director Penalty Notice is issued, the director typically has 21 days from the date of the notice to act.

The available options are limited and strictly defined.

In the case of a non-lockdown DPN, the director may avoid personal liability by:

causing the company to pay the outstanding amount in full

appointing a voluntary administrator

appointing a liquidator

appointing a small business restructuring practitioner (where applicable)

If none of these steps are taken within the prescribed period, the penalty becomes enforceable against the director personally.

The strictness of this timeframe reflects the policy objective of encouraging prompt action and preventing further accumulation of unpaid tax liabilities.

Courts have generally treated compliance with statutory time limits in taxation matters as essential to the operation of the regime.

Read more here – Director Penalty Notice – #1 Complete Guide for Directors

When Liability Becomes Personal

A defining feature of the DPN regime is that the director penalty arises by operation of Division 269 once the statutory conditions are met.

A Director Penalty Notice does not itself create that underlying liability; rather, it is generally the formal notice the Commissioner must give before commencing recovery action, and it triggers the 21-day period within which available remission steps may be taken in a remittable case.

Once the statutory conditions are satisfied, the director penalty arises by operation of Division 269. The issue of a Director Penalty Notice then enables the Commissioner to commence recovery action and triggers the 21-day period for any available remission steps in a remittable case.

This distinguishes the regime from other areas of director liability, which typically require proof of breach of duty or involvement in wrongdoing.

Here, liability is effectively imposed for holding office during the period when the company failed to meet its obligations.

The operation of the regime is therefore both preventative and compensatory.

It incentivises directors to maintain active oversight of the company’s taxation compliance and to intervene promptly where issues arise.

Practical Risks for Directors

The DPN regime gives rise to several practical risks that are often misunderstood.

A common misconception is that directors can avoid liability by resigning from the company.

In reality, liability may attach to individuals who were directors at the time the obligation arose, and resignation does not retrospectively extinguish that exposure.

Similarly, reliance on accountants or external advisers does not displace the statutory responsibility imposed on directors.

While professional advice may be relevant in other contexts, the DPN regime assumes that directors bear ultimate responsibility for ensuring compliance.

Another frequent misunderstanding is that tax debts are treated in the same way as other company liabilities.

In fact, the DPN regime reflects a deliberate legislative choice to treat certain taxation obligations as sufficiently important to justify personal liability.

Interaction with Broader Director Duties

Although the DPN regime operates independently of the general duties imposed on directors under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), there is a clear conceptual overlap.

A failure to ensure that taxation obligations are met may also indicate broader deficiencies in governance, financial oversight, or compliance systems. In this way, exposure under the DPN regime may arise alongside, or as a precursor to, other forms of director liability, including insolvent trading or breach of duty.

The regime therefore reinforces a broader expectation that directors must maintain an informed and active role in the financial management of the company.

Structural Significance

The Director Penalty Notice regime represents a distinct and powerful exception to the principle of limited liability.

It demonstrates that, in certain areas of public importance, the law will impose personal responsibility on directors regardless of fault or intention.

Its practical effect is to ensure that directors cannot treat taxation obligations as peripheral or discretionary.

Instead, those obligations must be treated as central to the company’s financial governance, with direct consequences for directors who fail to ensure compliance.

The next section examines another key pathway to personal liability, namely breaches of directors’ duties and the circumstances in which such breaches may expose directors to financial consequences in connection with company debts.

Breach of Directors’ Duties and Resulting Liability

In addition to specific statutory regimes such as insolvent trading and Director Penalty Notices, directors may incur personal liability where they breach duties owed to the company and that breach causes loss to the company. In insolvency, such claims are often pursued by a liquidator, and the practical effect is frequently to benefit creditors, but the duties themselves are not generally owed directly to creditors.

Although directors’ duties are formally owed to the company, their practical significance often emerges most clearly in circumstances of financial distress, where unpaid company debts expose deficiencies in governance and decision-making.

Statutory Duties

The core duties of directors are codified in ss 180–184 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth). These include:

the duty to exercise care and diligence (s 180)

the duty to act in good faith in the best interests of the company and for a proper purpose (s 181)

the duty not to improperly use position (s 182)

the duty not to improperly use information (s 183)

These statutory duties reflect and build upon equitable and common law principles that have long governed the conduct of directors.

The duty of care and diligence is particularly significant in the context of company debts. It requires directors to take reasonable steps to inform themselves about the company’s financial position and to act appropriately in response to that information.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Healey (2011) 196 FCR 291, the Federal Court emphasised that directors must actively engage with the financial affairs of the company and cannot rely passively on others.

The Court stated:

A director is not relieved of the duty to pay attention to the company’s affairs which might reasonably be expected to be within his or her domain.

This statement underscores that the role of a director is not merely supervisory in a formal sense but requires substantive engagement with the company’s operations and financial reporting.

When Breach Leads to Personal Financial Liability

A breach of directors’ duties does not automatically result in personal liability for company debts. However, liability may arise where the breach causes loss to the company, including by exposing it to additional debts or diminishing its capacity to meet existing obligations.

In such cases, courts may make compensation orders requiring the director to restore the company to the position it would have been in had the breach not occurred.

Where the company is insolvent, these claims are typically pursued by a liquidator for the benefit of creditors.

The connection between breach of duty and financial loss is therefore central.

It is not sufficient that the company has unpaid debts; rather, the director’s conduct must have contributed to the loss in a legally relevant way.

The High Court has recognised that directors may incur personal consequences where their conduct involves misuse of their position or participation in wrongdoing affecting creditors.

In Spies v The Queen (2000) HCA 43, the Court considered circumstances in which a director’s conduct could give rise to liability in relation to the company’s dealings with creditors.

In cases involving dishonesty, misuse of position, or conduct intended to defeat creditor interests, directors may face serious personal consequences, including potential criminal liability under specific statutory provisions. Care should be taken not to overstate this: directors’ duties under the Corporations Act are owed to the company, even though in insolvency the practical focus often shifts toward protecting creditors.

The Court observed:

Being a director who… cheats or defrauds, or does or omits to do any act with intent to cheat or defraud… shall be liable…

The High Court considered criminal provisions concerning directors who cheat or defraud creditors, but the case is better used as authority on the relationship between directors’ duties and creditors’ interests in insolvency than as a general statement of accessorial liability. While the case arose in a criminal context, the principle reflects a broader theme in Australian law that directors may be personally accountable where they are actively involved in misconduct.

Read more here – Deceit and Fraudulent Misrepresentation in Australia

Interaction with Company Debts

The relationship between directors’ duties and company debts is often indirect but significant. Breaches of duty may:

allow the company to continue trading in circumstances of financial distress.

involve the misapplication of company funds.

prioritise certain creditors improperly.

expose the company to liabilities that would not otherwise have arisen.

In Walker v Wimborne (1976) 137 CLR 1, the High Court emphasised that directors must act in the interests of the individual company rather than treating a group of companies as a single economic entity. The Court stated:

No interest of the company concerned could have justified those payments out of its funds.

This principle is particularly relevant where directors cause one company to incur liabilities for the benefit of another entity within a corporate group.

Such conduct may result in the company incurring debts without corresponding benefit, thereby increasing the risk of insolvency and creditor loss.

Objective Standard and the Business Judgment Rule

The duty of care and diligence is assessed objectively by reference to the standard of a reasonable person in the director’s position.

This includes consideration of the director’s responsibilities, the nature of the company’s business, and the circumstances in which decisions were made.

The statutory business judgment rule in s 180(2) provides a limited protection where a director makes a business judgment in good faith for a proper purpose, has no material personal interest in the subject matter, informs themselves to the extent they reasonably believe appropriate, and rationally believes the judgment is in the best interests of the company.

However, this protection does not extend to failures to inform oneself adequately or to decisions made in disregard of obvious risks.

The reasoning in Commonwealth Bank of Australia v Friedrich (1991) 5 ACSR 115 reinforces that directors must maintain a sufficient understanding of the company’s financial affairs to discharge their duties.

The Court noted that directors cannot rely solely on others where the circumstances require personal scrutiny of the company’s position.

Key Judicial Principles

Several key principles emerge from the authorities:

directors must take reasonable steps to understand and monitor the company’s financial position.

delegation does not absolve directors of responsibility.

liability depends on the causal connection between breach and loss.

directors must act in the interests of the company as a whole, particularly in circumstances of financial difficulty.

These principles operate alongside specific statutory regimes and reinforce the broader expectation that directors will exercise active and informed oversight of the company’s affairs.

Structural Significance

Breach of directors’ duties represents a flexible and far-reaching basis for personal liability.

Unlike more prescriptive regimes such as insolvent trading or Director Penalty Notices, it can apply across a wide range of factual circumstances.

Its significance lies in its ability to capture conduct that contributes to the accumulation of company debts or the erosion of the company’s financial position, even where no single statutory trigger is engaged.

The next section considers a distinct yet practically important pathway to personal liability: the assumption of contractual responsibility through personal guarantees and related arrangements.

Personal Guarantees and Contractual Liability

A distinct and often underappreciated pathway to personal liability arises when directors assume responsibility for the company’s debts through contractual arrangements.

Unlike the statutory regimes discussed above, liability in this context does not depend on breach of duty, insolvency, or regulatory contravention.

Instead, it arises from the ordinary operation of contract law.

How Directors Become Personally Liable by Agreement

In many commercial settings, particularly involving small to medium enterprises, creditors require additional security before extending credit to a company.

This commonly takes the form of a personal guarantee executed by one or more directors.

Through such a guarantee, the director agrees to be personally liable for the company’s obligations if the company fails to meet them.

The guarantee creates a separate and enforceable contractual obligation between the director and the creditor.

This form of liability is not imposed by law in response to misconduct.

Rather, it is voluntarily assumed, often as a condition of obtaining finance, leasing premises, or entering supply arrangements.

Legal Effect of Guarantees

The legal effect of a personal guarantee is that the director becomes liable as a primary or secondary obligor, depending on the terms of the agreement.

In many cases, guarantees are drafted broadly so that the creditor may continue directly against the director without first exhausting remedies against the company.

This has significant practical consequences.

Even where the company is a separate legal entity and has defaulted on its obligations, the director may be pursued personally for the full amount of the debt.

The enforceability of guarantees reflects the fundamental principle that parties are bound by the contractual obligations they undertake.

The existence of a corporate structure does not limit or negate obligations that a director has personally agreed to assume.

Common Pitfalls

Directors often underestimate the scope and consequences of personal guarantees. Common issues include:

signing guarantees without fully understanding their terms.

assuming that liability is limited to a specific transaction when the guarantee is expressed to be continuing.

failing to appreciate that guarantees may extend to future debts or variations of the underlying agreement.

Another recurring issue is the belief that a director’s resignation will terminate liability under a guarantee.

In most cases, this is incorrect.

Unless the guarantee is expressly limited or released, liability continues per its terms.

Enforcement

Where a company defaults on its obligations, a creditor may enforce a personal guarantee against the director per its terms.

This may involve:

commencing legal proceedings against the director.

enforcing security provided under the guarantee.

pursuing recovery through insolvency processes affecting the director personally.

The director’s liability in such circumstances is not contingent on any wrongdoing or failure to follow statutory duties.

It arises solely from the contractual promise made to the creditor.

Structural Significance

Personal guarantees illustrate an important qualification to the concept of limited liability. While the corporate form generally protects directors from company debts, that protection can be displaced by voluntary agreement.

This form of liability is therefore conceptually distinct from the statutory and fiduciary regimes discussed earlier.

It does not involve any lifting of the corporate veil or imposition of liability based on conduct. Instead, it reflects the straightforward application of contractual principles to arrangements commonly used in commercial practice.

The next section considers another pathway to personal liability, focusing on accessorial liability and other statutory regimes that impose responsibility on directors based on their involvement in contraventions.

Accessorial Liability and Other Statutory Exposure

In addition to the principal regimes discussed above, directors may be exposed to personal liability for contraventions of legislation that give rise to financial consequences.

This form of liability is commonly described as accessorial liability and is distinct from liability arising solely by virtue of holding office.

The key feature of accessorial liability is that it focuses on the director’s participation in, or connection with, the relevant contravention.

It is therefore conduct-based rather than status-based.

Employment Law Liability

A prominent example arises under the Fair Work Act 2009 (Cth), which provides that a person who is “involved in” a contravention of workplace laws may be held personally liable.

This may include directors who have knowledge of, or participate in, breaches relating to employee entitlements, wages, or other statutory obligations.

In practical terms, this means that a director may be personally liable for amounts owed to employees where they have been knowingly concerned in the company’s failure to follow its obligations.

The liability may extend not only to compensation orders but also to civil penalties.

This regime reflects a policy choice to ensure that individuals cannot avoid responsibility for workplace contraventions by acting through a corporate structure.

It also reinforces the expectation that directors must ensure that systems are in place to secure compliance with employment laws.

Work Health and Safety Liability

A similar approach is adopted in work health and safety legislation, including the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 (Qld).

Under this framework, directors and other officers have a positive duty to exercise due diligence to ensure that the company complies with its safety obligations.

Failure to discharge this duty may result in personal liability, including financial penalties.

While such liability does not necessarily arise from company debts in the traditional sense, it may involve substantial financial exposure linked to the company’s operations.

The imposition of these duties reflects the importance of safety compliance and the need for active oversight by those in positions of authority.

Phoenix Activity and Regulatory Enforcement

Another area of increasing regulatory focus is illegal phoenix activity, in which a company’s assets are transferred to a new entity to avoid paying existing debts.

Directors who engage in or facilitate such conduct may be subject to personal liability under various provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and related legislation.

This may include civil penalties, compensation orders, and, depending on the pathway to liability, directors may also face disqualification from managing corporations, whether by court order following a relevant contravention or, in some circumstances, through ASIC’s separate administrative powers.

The regulatory framework is designed to prevent the misuse of the corporate form to defeat the legitimate claims of creditors.

Key Takeaway

Across these regimes, a consistent principle emerges.

Directors are not personally liable merely because the company has incurred debts or breached the law.

Liability arises where the director is sufficiently involved in the conduct giving rise to the contravention.

This aligns with broader judicial reasoning concerning the personal responsibility of directors.

In Grimaldi v Chameleon Mining NL (No 2) (2012) 200 FCR 296, the Full Federal Court recognised that individuals who assume or perform the functions of a director, or who are involved in corporate wrongdoing, may be subject to legal consequences notwithstanding the formal structure of the company.

The decision illustrates that the law looks beyond formal titles to the substance of a person’s involvement in corporate affairs.

Structural Significance

Accessorial liability and related statutory regimes demonstrate that the protection afforded by the corporate structure is not absolute.

Where directors participate in, or are knowingly concerned in, contraventions, the law will impose personal responsibility to ensure accountability and compliance.

These regimes complement the more traditional bases of liability by addressing situations in which directors play an active role in conduct that causes loss or undermines regulatory objectives.

The following section addresses common misconceptions about director liability, many of which arise from an incomplete understanding of the principles outlined above.

Common Misconceptions About Director Liability

Despite the well-established principles governing director liability in Australia, a number of persistent misconceptions continue to shape how directors and business owners understand their exposure to company debts.

These misconceptions often arise from an overly simplistic view of the corporate structure and can lead to significant legal and financial risk.

“A Company Always Protects Me from Liability”

The most common misunderstanding is that incorporation provides complete protection from personal liability.

While the doctrine of separate legal personality generally shields directors from company debts, the preceding sections demonstrate that this protection is subject to multiple statutory and legal exceptions.

Liability may arise from insolvent trading, tax regimes, breaches of duties, or contractual arrangements.

The corporate structure, therefore, provides a starting point of protection, not an absolute guarantee.

“I Can Resign to Avoid Liability”

Another frequent misconception is that resignation as a director will prevent or eliminate personal liability.

In reality, liability often depends on the timing of the relevant conduct or obligation.

For example, under the Director Penalty Notice regime, liability may attach to individuals who were directors at the time the company failed to meet its obligations, regardless of whether they later resigned.

Similarly, liability for insolvent trading is assessed by reference to the period during which debts were incurred.

Resignation may limit future exposure, but does not retrospectively remove liability that has already arisen.

“If I Did Not Know, I Am Not Liable”

Directors sometimes assume that a lack of actual knowledge will protect them from liability. However, many statutory regimes incorporate an objective standard that considers what a reasonable director in the same position would have known or suspected.

The courts have repeatedly emphasised that directors have a positive obligation to inform themselves about the company’s affairs.

In Australian Securities and Investments Commission v Healey (2011) 196 FCR 291, the Federal Court rejected the notion that directors can rely passively on others without engaging with the company’s financial information.

This principle applies across multiple areas of director liability and underscores the expectation of active oversight.

“Small or Family Companies Are Treated Differently”

It is sometimes assumed that directors of small or closely held companies are subject to a lower standard of responsibility.

While the size and complexity of a company may be relevant to assessing conduct, the legal duties imposed on directors apply regardless of the company’s scale.

In Lee v Lee’s Air Farming Ltd, the Privy Council confirmed that the separate legal identity of a company applies even in circumstances where ownership and control are concentrated in a single individual.

This reinforces that the legal framework governing director liability operates uniformly, regardless of corporate structure.

Clarifying the Position

These misconceptions highlight the importance of understanding director liability as a structured and conditional concept.

The corporate veil provides meaningful protection, but it is not impermeable.

Directors who fail to appreciate the limits of that protection may inadvertently expose themselves to personal liability in circumstances where the law imposes clear and foreseeable obligations.

The following section turns to practical indicators of risk, identifying circumstances in which directors should be alert to the potential for personal liability to arise.

Practical Risk Indicators for Directors

Figure 3: Director liability checklist for insolvency risk.

The legal principles governing director liability are most relevant in circumstances where a company is experiencing financial or operational stress.

In practice, personal liability rarely arises without warning.

There are often identifiable indicators that, if properly recognised, should prompt directors to take active steps to assess and manage risk.

This section identifies common warning signs that may signal increased exposure to personal liability, particularly in relation to insolvent trading, taxation obligations, and breaches of duty.

Cash Flow Difficulties

One of the most significant indicators is sustained cash flow pressure.

This may include difficulty paying creditors on time, reliance on short-term funding to meet ordinary expenses, or an inability to meet debts as they fall due.

Such circumstances are directly relevant to the statutory definition of insolvency and may give rise to reasonable grounds for suspecting that the company is insolvent.

Where these conditions persist, directors are expected to make informed and timely inquiries into the company’s financial position.

Accumulating Tax Liabilities

Unpaid taxation obligations, particularly PAYG withholding, GST, and superannuation guarantee liabilities, are a critical risk indicator.

These liabilities are subject to the Director Penalty Notice regime and may result in personal liability if not addressed.

The failure to lodge returns on time is especially significant, as it may lead to “lockdown” liability that cannot be avoided by subsequent action.

Directors should therefore treat taxation compliance as a priority area of oversight.

Unpaid Employee Entitlements

The inability to meet employee entitlements, including wages and superannuation, is another strong indicator of financial distress.

In addition to potential exposure under taxation legislation, such failures may give rise to accessorial liability under employment laws.

These obligations are often considered particularly serious due to their impact on employees and on the broader regulatory framework governing workplace relations.

Creditor Pressure and Legal Action

Increased pressure from creditors, including formal demands, litigation, or enforcement action, may signal that the company is no longer able to manage its liabilities in the ordinary course of business.

Such developments are relevant both to the assessment of insolvency and to the director’s awareness of financial risk.

Ignoring or delaying responses to creditor action may exacerbate potential liability.

Reliance on Informal or Optimistic Assumptions

A further risk indicator is reliance on informal or unsupported assumptions about the company’s future financial position.

This may include expectations of future funding, asset sales, or improved trading conditions that lack objective evidence.

The courts have consistently emphasised that expectations of solvency must be based on reasonable and verifiable grounds.

Optimism alone is insufficient to discharge a director’s obligations.

Structural Observation

These indicators are not exhaustive, nor do they automatically establish liability.

However, they provide a practical framework for identifying circumstances in which directors should exercise heightened vigilance (see Figure 3).

The presence of one or more of these factors should prompt directors to obtain accurate financial information, seek appropriate advice where necessary, and take steps to prevent further deterioration of the company’s position.

The following section considers the consequences that may follow from the establishment of personal liability, including financial, regulatory, and reputational outcomes.

Consequences of Personal Liability

Where a director is found to be personally liable for company debts, the consequences can be significant and extend beyond the immediate financial obligation.

The nature and extent of those consequences will depend on the pathway through which liability arises, but several common outcomes can be identified.

Financial Exposure

The most direct consequence is financial liability.

This may take the form of:

compensation orders requiring the director to repay losses suffered by the company or its creditors.

personal liability for tax debts under the Director Penalty Notice regime.

enforcement of personal guarantees.

In many cases, the amounts involved can be substantial, particularly where liabilities have accumulated over time.

Unlike company debts, which are limited to the company’s assets, personal liability exposes the director’s own assets to recovery.

Disqualification and Regulatory Consequences

In addition to financial consequences, directors may face regulatory action.

This can include disqualification from managing corporations under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Disqualification may arise where a director has contravened civil penalty provisions, engaged in misconduct, or demonstrated a lack of fitness to manage a corporation.

Such orders can have long-term implications for a director’s ability to participate in business activities.

Regulatory bodies such as the Australian Securities and Investments Commission play a central role in enforcing these provisions and maintaining standards of corporate governance.

Reputational Impact

Personal liability may also have significant reputational consequences.

Findings of breach of duty, involvement in contraventions, or failure to meet statutory obligations can affect a director’s professional standing and future opportunities.

In many cases, proceedings are public and may attract attention from creditors, business partners, and other stakeholders.

The reputational dimension of liability is therefore an important, though sometimes overlooked, consequence.

Potential Criminal Liability

In more serious cases, particularly where dishonesty or intentional misconduct is involved, directors may face criminal liability.

This may arise under provisions of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) or other legislation.

The High Court’s reasoning in Spies v The Queen (2000) HCA 43 illustrates that directors may incur criminal consequences where their conduct involves intentional wrongdoing affecting creditors.

While such cases are less common than civil proceedings, they underscore the seriousness with which the law treats breaches of director obligations.

Structural Significance

These consequences collectively reinforce the importance of the legal frameworks discussed throughout this article.

Personal liability is not merely theoretical but carries tangible financial, professional, and legal implications for directors.

Areas of Legal Uncertainty or Complexity

Although the core principles governing director liability are well established, several areas remain complex or subject to ongoing development.

These areas require careful analysis and may produce different outcomes depending on the factual context.

Safe Harbour and Evidentiary Thresholds

The safe harbour regime under s 588GA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) continues to evolve.

Its application depends on whether a director can demonstrate that a course of action was reasonably likely to lead to a better outcome for the company.

This involves evaluative judgments about reasonableness, timing, and the quality of information available to the director.

As a result, outcomes are highly fact-specific and may be difficult to predict.

Interaction with Restructuring Regimes

The introduction and increasing use of restructuring mechanisms, including small-business restructuring processes, have further complicated the assessment of director conduct during financial distress.

Questions may arise as to when directors should transition from informal restructuring efforts to formal insolvency appointments, and how that timing affects potential liability.

Shadow and De Facto Directors

The scope of who may be treated as a “director” is not limited to formally appointed individuals.

Australian law recognises shadow and de facto directors, who may be subject to the same duties and liabilities.

In Grimaldi v Chameleon Mining NL (No 2) (2012) 200 FCR 296, the Full Federal Court confirmed that liability may extend to persons who assume or perform the functions of a director, regardless of formal appointment.

This expands the potential reach of director liability beyond traditional corporate structures.

Read more here – What is a Shadow Director & De Facto Director?

Increasing Regulatory Focus

There has been a growing emphasis on enforcement in areas such as phoenix activity, taxation compliance, and employee entitlements.

This trend suggests that director liability is likely to remain an area of active regulatory scrutiny.

Can a Director Be Personally Liable – Key Takeaways

The question of whether a director can be personally liable for a company’s debts in Australia must be answered with careful attention to both the principle and the exception.

The starting point remains the doctrine of separate legal personality, which provides a clear and enduring distinction between the company and those who manage it.

However, as this article has demonstrated, that distinction is not absolute.

Personal liability arises through a series of defined legal pathways, including insolvent trading, taxation regimes, breaches of duty, contractual arrangements, and involvement in statutory contraventions.

These pathways reflect a consistent policy approach.

Directors are generally protected from liability for company debts, but that protection is conditional upon compliance with legal obligations and responsible corporate governance.

The authorities discussed throughout this article emphasise that directors must take an active and informed role in managing the company’s affairs.

They cannot rely on the corporate structure as a shield where the law imposes clear duties or where they assume personal responsibility.

Ultimately, director liability in Australia is best understood not as an erosion of the corporate veil, but as a structured system of accountability.

It operates to ensure that those who control companies do so with due regard to the interests of creditors, employees, and the broader commercial community.

Can a Director Be Personally Liable – FAQs

Directors often have a general understanding that a company is a separate legal entity, but uncertainty arises when financial pressure builds and the risk of personal exposure becomes real.

The law in this area is structured, but it can appear complex because liability arises through multiple overlapping pathways, each with its own rules and consequences.

The following frequently asked questions address the most common concerns raised by directors and business owners, providing clear, practical answers grounded in the legal principles explained above.

Can a director be personally liable for company debts in Australia?

Yes, in certain circumstances. While companies are separate legal entities, directors can be personally liable under specific laws, including insolvent trading provisions, Director Penalty Notices for unpaid tax, breaches of duties, or where they have given personal guarantees.

What is insolvent trading, and how does it affect directors?

Insolvent trading occurs when a company incurs debts while unable to pay them as they fall due. Directors may be personally liable if they allow this to happen and there were reasonable grounds to suspect insolvency.

What is a Director Penalty Notice (DPN)?

A Director Penalty Notice is issued by the ATO, making directors personally liable for certain unpaid company tax debts, including PAYG, GST, and superannuation. If not addressed within strict timeframes, the liability becomes enforceable against the director personally.

Can I avoid liability by resigning as a director?

No, not necessarily. Resignation does not remove liability for debts or obligations incurred while you were a director, and in some cases, liability may continue even after resignation.

Are directors liable for unpaid employee wages or superannuation?

Yes, in some cases. Directors may be personally liable under tax laws for unpaid superannuation and may also face liability under employment laws if they were involved in breaches.

Do personal guarantees make directors liable for company debts?

Yes. If a director signs a personal guarantee, they become contractually liable for the company’s debts, regardless of the company’s separate legal status.

What are the warning signs of insolvency that directors should watch for?

Common signs include ongoing cash flow problems, unpaid tax debts, creditor pressure, and inability to meet employee entitlements. These indicators may trigger duties to act and increase the risk of personal liability.

Can directors rely on accountants or advisers to avoid liability?

Not entirely. While professional advice can assist, directors remain ultimately responsible for the company’s financial position and compliance obligations.

What happens if a director breaches their duties?

Directors may face compensation orders, civil penalties, disqualification from managing companies, and in serious cases, criminal liability if their conduct involves dishonesty or misconduct.

Are small business directors treated differently under the law?

No. The same legal framework applies to directors of small, family, and larger companies. However, what reasonable care, diligence, and oversight require will depend on the company’s size, complexity, and the director’s responsibilities.

Originally published April 16, 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.