Part 5: The Franchise Premises Lease, Capital Expenditure, And Exit Exposures Overlooked By Buyers

Buyers tend to study the start of a franchise relationship in detail and give far less attention to three exposures that sit slightly out of view: the premises the business trades from, the capital the franchisor can require you to spend after you have signed, and the provisions that govern how the relationship ends. Each is capable of reshaping the economics of the deal, and each is easier to address before you commit than after.

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Introduction

Buyers tend to study the start of a franchise relationship in detail and give far less attention to three exposures that sit slightly out of view: the premises the business trades from, the capital the franchisor can require you to spend after you have signed, and the provisions that govern how the relationship ends. Each is capable of reshaping the economics of the deal, and each is easier to address before you commit than after.

Franchise Premises: Who Holds the Lease?

Where a franchise operates from a fixed location, the premises arrangement is one of the most consequential terms in the package, yet it is often treated as an administrative detail. The first question is simple: who holds the lease? In many systems the franchisor or an associate holds the head lease and either sub-leases to the franchisee or permits occupation without a formal sub-lease. This gives the franchisor significant control (if the agreement terminates, it can step into the premises without needing your cooperation), and it means your right to remain depends on your standing with the franchisor rather than any independent relationship with the landlord. In other systems the franchisee takes the lease directly. That brings greater security and independence, but the lease obligations then run to you personally, regardless of how the franchise performs. Neither model is superior; each carries a different risk profile, and knowing which applies to you is non-negotiable before you commit.

Where the franchise is mobile or run from home, there may be no lease to weigh, but the parallel exposures are just as real: the vehicle and equipment you must buy or lease, any depot or storage you need, and the boundaries of the territory you are entitled to work.

Make the Lease Term and The Agreement Term Line Up

The second question is whether the lease term and the franchise agreement term align. A mismatch is a trap in either direction. If the lease runs longer than the agreement, you may find yourself paying rent on premises you are no longer entitled to use as a franchise. If the lease expires first, you may face a forced relocation or a renewal negotiation with a landlord who knows you have little choice. The Code requires the franchisor to disclose whether it or an associate holds an interest in the lease and what arrangements apply at the end of the agreement, including renewal rights. Before signing, confirm that the agreement term, the lease term and any renewal rights on both documents are in step. Where the franchisor holds the head lease, ask for a copy or a summary of its commercial terms (the Code obliges the franchisor to provide this), and verify that the rent, outgoings and incentives disclosed to you reflect the actual terms the franchisor holds, including any benefit it or an associate receives from the lease arrangement.

Avoid costly surprises down the road. From premises leases to hidden capital expenditure and strict exit restraints, know exactly what you are agreeing to. Discover how our franchising law team protects your long-term interests.

Capital Expenditure You Have Not Yet Seen

Buying into a system is not a single financial event. Many agreements reserve the franchisor’s right to require significant capital expenditure during the term: a refit to reflect a refreshed brand, new equipment mandated by a technology upgrade, or changes to fixtures to maintain standards. The Code requires the disclosure document to state whether the franchisor will require significant capital expenditure during the term and, if so, to provide as much practical information as possible about the rationale, amount, timing, anticipated benefit and risks. Before the agreement is entered, renewed or extended, both parties must discuss any disclosed capital expenditure and the circumstances in which the franchisor considers you are likely to recoup it given your location and area of operations. A franchisor who cannot engage clearly with that recoupment question is telling you something important.

The Second Fit-Out Hidden at Renewal

Renewal carries its own capital exposure, frequently underestimated. Some franchisors require an outlet to be brought up to a current fit-out standard as a condition of renewal, in effect a second fit-out part-way through what you reasonably expected to be your return period. The Code requires the disclosure document to state whether the franchisor will take into account any significant capital expenditure you have undertaken when determining the arrangements that apply at the end of the agreement, and whether it has done so for departing franchisees in the past three years. A franchisor is generally prohibited from requiring capital expenditure during the term unless it was disclosed before the agreement was entered or renewed, is required to comply with legislation, has been approved by a majority of franchisees, or has been individually agreed. In practice, your scrutiny should fall on what is disclosed upfront, because once disclosure is made the franchisor has a clear pathway to requiring the spend. When you build your model, project the full capital expenditure horizon over the term and any renewal period, not just the initial fit-out.

Read the Exit Before the Entry

Some of the most commercially significant provisions govern the end of the relationship. Establish what rights you have to renew, and on what conditions: some agreements grant renewal subject to compliance and signing the then-current agreement, others leave it largely at the franchisor’s discretion.

If renewal is not assured, your model should not assume a return that depends on trading beyond the initial term. If you may one day wish to sell, understand the process: most agreements require the franchisor’s approval of any incoming franchisee and impose conditions and fees on a transfer, and these shape the realisable value of your business.

Finally, understand the grounds on which the franchisor may terminate, and what binds you afterwards. Many agreements contain a restraint of trade limiting what you may do, and where, for a period after you leave. A reasonable restraint protects the system; an unusually wide one may constrain your future more than you expect. The new Code also limits this exposure: a franchisor generally cannot rely on a post-term restraint where the agreement simply expires and is not renewed or extended, provided certain conditions are met. The detail is technical, so ask your lawyer how it applies to the restraint in your agreement.

The buyers who run into difficulty are usually those who examined the first five years closely and never turned to the page explaining what happened at year five. Premises, capital expenditure and exit are not peripheral terms; they determine your security of tenure, the true capital cost of the system over its life, and the value you can realise when you leave. Read them on day one and build your plans around them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.