Part 2: The Franchise Disclosure Document: Where Due Diligence And The Register Begin

Good due diligence does not begin with the disclosure document, even though that is where most prospective franchisees expect to start. The disclosure document is a legal entitlement and the most detailed source the franchisor provides, but you do not receive it until discussions are well advanced. There is public information you can gather well before it arrives, and the picture is only complete once you have spoken to people already in the network.

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Introduction

Good due diligence does not begin with the disclosure document, even though that is where most prospective franchisees expect to start. The disclosure document is a legal entitlement and the most detailed source the franchisor provides, but you do not receive it until discussions are well advanced. There is public information you can gather well before it arrives, and the picture is only complete once you have spoken to people already in the network. Worked in that order these three sources reveal far more about a franchise system than any single document.

Start With the Franchise Disclosure Register

The true starting point sits earlier than most buyers realise and is open to everyone. The Franchise Disclosure Register is a free, public register hosted by the Australian Government and administered by the ACCC, on which franchisors operating in Australia are required to maintain a profile. You can search it at franchisedisclosure.gov.au before you have spoken to a single franchisor and before you have committed anything at all. Each profile records key identifying information: the franchisor’s name, business name and ABN, contact and address details, the industry, the number of years the system has traded in Australia, the number of franchised and company-owned outlets, and the States and Territories in which it operates.

What the Register Can, and Cannot, Tell You

Franchisors must update their profile each year. The information is supplied by franchisors themselves and is not verified or endorsed by the ACCC, so the Register is a research tool rather than a guarantee of accuracy. Used well, it lets you research and compare systems within a sector, gauge the scale and geographic spread of a network, and form your questions before you make contact. It also serves as a basic compliance check: a franchisor operating in Australia is required to appear, so absence from the Register, or a profile conspicuously out of date, is a warning sign and a breach of the Code worth raising with the franchisor and your lawyer.

Then Read the Franchise Disclosure Document, Twice

Where the Register gives the public overview, the disclosure document gives the detail. Once discussions become serious, the Code entitles you to a disclosure document at least 14 days before you enter a franchise agreement or make a non-refundable payment.

It is the most important document the franchisor will provide, and it is not a marketing brochure but a legally required disclosure of the material facts about the franchise. Read it once to understand the shape of the system, then read it again slowly, marking every term you do not understand and every figure you wish to verify. It sets out the franchisor’s business experience and the background of its directors, the key terms of the agreement, the fees payable, the arrangements for supply and territory, and the franchisor’s litigation and insolvency history. It also identifies the franchisees currently in the network and those who have left it.

Don't navigate the disclosure document alone. We can help you look past the sales pitch and uncover the real story behind the franchisor's network and departures. Visit our franchising law page for expert guidance on disclosure documents.

Read The Departures Closely

Pay particular attention to the record of franchisees who left the system over the past three years, whether by transfer, termination or non-renewal. Healthy, growing networks always carry some movement, so a degree of turnover is normal and not in itself a concern. What you are reading for is the story behind the numbers. A high or rising rate of departures, terminations especially, is a signal worth understanding rather than explaining away.

Talk to the Network

Your most valuable due diligence asset costs nothing: the franchisees already operating within the network. The Code requires the disclosure document to include contact details for current franchisees and, in most cases, for those who have left in the past three years, and the franchisor cannot prevent former franchisees from speaking with you. Too often this right is treated as a formality. A genuine conversation with current operators will tell you whether the support promised at the sales stage matches the support delivered in practice, a gap that is rarely visible on the page. Choose a few names beyond those the franchisor offers as references. Ask how responsive the franchisor is when a problem arises, whether supply arrangements and any mandatory pricing work commercially, whether the marketing fund is administered transparently, and how long it took to reach a sustainable level of trading.

Former Franchisees, and What They Reveal

Those who have left often provide the most candid perspective of all. Ask why they left, whether the exit was handled fairly, and what they wish they had known before they started. A single departure tells you little; a consistent account from several former franchisees, pointing to the same difficulties, is evidence that deserves real weight.

None of these sources stands alone. The Register frames your questions, the disclosure document answers many of them in detail, and the network tells you how the system behaves in practice. Worked in that order, they convert a franchisor’s sales narrative into a grounded picture of the business you would actually be running, and they cost very little beyond time and attention.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.