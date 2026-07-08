Part 6: Independent Legal Advice For Franchise Buyers: Negotiation And Committing With Clarity

By the time the evaluation is done, the remaining task is to commit well: to take advice that is substantive rather than a formality, to ask for clarification even where negotiation is unlikely, and to carry the disciplines of due diligence into the operation of the business. None of it removes risk, but together these change the character of the risk you accept.

Article Insights

Neda Whelan’s articles from Whelan Lawyers are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Australia

with readers working within the Property, Telecomms and Law Firm industries

Introduction

By the time the evaluation is done, the remaining task is to commit well: to take advice that is substantive rather than a formality, to ask for clarification even where negotiation is unlikely, and to carry the disciplines of due diligence into the operation of the business. None of it removes risk, but together these change the character of the risk you accept.

Take the Franchise Legal Advice the Agreement Assumes You Will Take

The franchise agreement will record that you have had the opportunity to obtain independent legal and financial advice. Treat that opportunity as a substantive one. An experienced franchise lawyer does more than translate the agreement into plain English: they identify the clauses that carry the most commercial weight for you specifically, compare the terms against what is normal in the relevant sector, advise whether the protections are adequate, and confirm that the disclosure document and agreement comply with the Code, flagging where they do not. A financial adviser or accountant with franchise experience can pressure-test your model against the system’s real cost structure rather than the version in the sales material. Against the size of the commitment, the cost of this advice is modest, and the value of identifying a problem before signing is of a wholly different order to discovering it afterwards.

Commit to your new business with complete clarity. Secure the independent, tailored legal advice you need to negotiate effectively and start your first year strong. Reach out to our franchise law specialists for trusted, independent advice.

Ask, Even When the Terms Will Not Move

Prospective franchisees often ask whether the terms are fixed. The honest answer is that it depends. Larger, more established systems frequently operate on standardised agreements and will not vary their core commercial terms, partly to keep the network consistent and fair across every franchisee. Others will discuss specific provisions, particularly where an incoming franchisee raises a well-reasoned point. Even where negotiation is unlikely, it is almost always worth asking for clarification. If a provision is ambiguous, ask the franchisor to confirm in writing what it means in practice. That written confirmation has value in its own right, and seeking it is simply prudent: a considered question reflects the seriousness of the commitment rather than doubt about it. If the franchisor is unwilling to confirm a material point in writing, that reluctance is itself worth noting.

The Cost of Advice in Proportion

It is worth putting the cost of advice in proportion. Set against the initial fee, the fit-out, the lease commitment and the working capital you are about to commit, professional review is a small fraction of the total, and it is spent at the one moment when its findings can still change your decision. A problem identified before signing can be negotiated, planned around, or treated as a reason not to proceed. The same problem identified afterwards is simply a cost you carry. That asymmetry is the whole case for taking advice seriously rather than treating it as a box to be ticked.

Due Diligence Does Not End at Signing

The disciplines that serve you in evaluating the opportunity (honest numbers, close attention to the system and a willingness to raise issues early) are the same ones that serve you in operating it. Engage with the franchisor’s support, follow the system you took the trouble to assess, and keep records that would withstand scrutiny, both for your own management and against the day you may wish to renew or sell. Good records are not bureaucracy; they are what allow you to demonstrate compliance if it is ever questioned, to value the business accurately when you come to sell, and to hold the franchisor to its obligations if the support promised does not materialise. The relationship is a long one, governed throughout by the obligation of good faith the Code imposes on both parties. Approaching it professionally, and holding the franchisor to the same standard, is the surest foundation for the years that follow.

What Thorough Preparation Actually Buys You

No amount of due diligence removes risk; every business carries it. What thorough preparation changes is the character of the risk you accept. Rather than trusting that the opportunity is as good as it appears, you will know what you are buying, what it will cost, how those already in the system experience it, and how you intend to grow and eventually leave. That knowledge does not guarantee success (no preparation can), but it means that if difficulties arise, they are difficulties you anticipated and chose to accept, rather than ones that took you by surprise. The Code’s framework of disclosure, cooling-off and good faith is most valuable to a buyer who has done enough work to know what questions to ask, and to recognise when the answers are not adequate.

An attractive opportunity and an informed commitment are not the same thing, and the distance between them is the work described across this series: the mindset and the asset, the sources of information, the numbers, the agreement and the Code, and the exposures that are easily missed. A buyer who has done that work does not eliminate risk, but commits with clarity, which is the most any business owner can reasonably ask at the outset.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.