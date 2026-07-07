Part 4: The Franchise Agreement And The Code: Terms That Shape Your Market And Margins

If financial due diligence tests whether the opportunity adds up, the franchise agreement tests what you are actually agreeing to. Around that agreement the Code builds a framework of protections, and within it sit a handful of clauses that will shape your market and your margins for the life of the relationship. Both deserve closer reading than they usually receive.

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Introduction

If financial due diligence tests whether the opportunity adds up, the franchise agreement tests what you are actually agreeing to. Around that agreement the Code builds a framework of protections, and within it sit a handful of clauses that will shape your market and your margins for the life of the relationship. Both deserve closer reading than they usually receive.

Disclosure, Cooling-off and Good Faith

The Code provides protections that operate around the agreement. You are entitled to the disclosure document at least 14 days before signing or paying, a period the new Code now calls the “consideration period”. After you enter the agreement, you have a cooling-off period of 14 days during which you may terminate, with the franchisor required to repay the monies you have paid, less its reasonable expenses. An obligation of good faith applies to both you and the franchisor throughout the relationship, informing how each party exercises its rights.

Good faith does not require either party to act against its own commercial interests, but it constrains how rights are exercised, and it gives you a standard against which to measure the franchisor’s conduct once the relationship is underway. These are not optional courtesies; they are legal entitlements, and a franchisor’s attitude toward them is itself informative. A franchisor who treats the 14-day period as an obstacle, or who bristles at questions, is telling you something about how the relationship will run.

The Franchise Agreement Clauses That Carry the Most Weight

Within the agreement, certain clauses warrant particular attention for their commercial consequences. The term and renewal provisions determine how long your investment has to run and on what basis it may continue. The fee provisions determine the cost of operating. The supply and pricing provisions determine your margins. The territory provisions determine your market. The transfer, termination and restraint provisions determine what happens when the relationship ends. An experienced franchise lawyer will read these against what is normal in the relevant sector and tell you where the terms depart from it, and whether the protections offered are adequate for the investment you are making.

Protect your market and your margins. Ensure your supply arrangements and territory rights offer genuine protection under the Franchising Code of Conduct. Connect with our franchise lawyers to review your agreement today.

What “Territory” Actually Means

Franchise agreements vary widely in the protection they give over a geographic area or customer base. Some grant a genuinely exclusive territory within which the franchisor will not appoint another operator. Others offer only an area of primary responsibility, or a marketing zone, that falls well short of true exclusivity. None of these is inherently good or bad; what matters is that you understand precisely what you are granted, and what you are not, and that your revenue plan reflects it. A territory defined on a map may still leave you exposed if the franchisor reserves online sales, direct-to-consumer channels, or sales through other formats within your area. Where the agreement permits the franchisor to compete with you through such channels, your projections must account for it. If the provisions read as vague or heavily qualified, ask the franchisor to confirm the position in writing before you proceed. A clear written answer is something you can plan around; an ambiguous one is not.

Supply: Who You Must Buy From, and on What Terms

Most systems impose some control over what franchisees buy and from whom. These controls sit on a spectrum. At one end is mandatory or exclusive supply, where you must purchase specified goods or services from a single nominated supplier with no alternative. This is the most restrictive model and the one most likely to affect your margins. In the middle sit approved supplier lists, where you choose among pre-approved suppliers and new suppliers can usually apply for approval against defined criteria. At the other end are preferred supplier lists, where you are encouraged but not required to use nominated suppliers and retain freedom to source elsewhere. The commercial rationale for control is legitimate: mandatory supply protects brand consistency, enables volume pricing that individual franchisees could not achieve alone, and allows quality control through a single supply chain. But the more restrictive the arrangement, the greater its potential impact on your margins, so it pays to understand where your system sits, and to factor any supplier margin into the numbers from the start.

The trade-off here is regulatory as much as commercial: the more restrictive the supply arrangement, the greater the scrutiny that attaches to it and the more the franchisor must be able to justify. For you as the buyer, the practical task is narrower. Establish exactly which inputs are controlled, whether the prices you will pay are competitive with the open market, and whether any rebate or margin the franchisor earns on your purchases has been disclosed. Supply arrangements that look ordinary on the page can determine whether the business is viable, which is why they belong in your financial model rather than in a footnote to it.

The agreement is where the commercial reality of the system is written down, and the Code is the framework that makes some of its terms disclosed, time-bound or subject to good faith. Read together, they tell you what you are committing to and what protections you can rely on. The most consequential terms (term and renewal, fees, supply, territory and the provisions governing exit) reward close reading before signing, when you still have the leverage of a buyer deciding whether to proceed, rather than afterwards, when you do not.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.