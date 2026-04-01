For decades, chairing an ASX200 company has represented the summit of Australian corporate leadership. It has long been viewed as a role reserved for the nation’s most trusted and influential directors.

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Article Insights

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Transport and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Australia

For decades, chairing an ASX200 company has represented the summit of Australian corporate leadership. It has long been viewed as a role reserved for the nation’s most trusted and influential directors. New findings from the HSF Kramer ASX200 Listed Chairs Survey 2026 reveal a concerning shift. The prestige of the listed market is no longer enough to retain many of Australia’s most experienced Chairs.

This trend has significant implications for economic resilience, productivity, investment confidence and long-term competitiveness.

A leadership role losing its shine

Survey responses show that many Chairs are reassessing the value of remaining in the listed environment.

58% say chairing a prominent private capital board is more appealing than continuing in their listed role.

96% feel they add substantial value relative to the time they invest, yet 56% do not feel appropriately compensated for that commitment.

84% cite an imbalance in the risk and reward equation as the leading driver of dissatisfaction.

66% expect Australia’s listed markets to contract in the coming years.

These findings point to a system where expectations continue to rise but support, recognition and flexibility have not kept pace.

Pressure from all sides

Chairs say that the demands of the listed environment are expanding faster than the support available to meet them. Time that should be directed to strategy and growth is increasingly consumed by compliance and oversight activities.

Top challenges identified include:

Economic uncertainty

Cyber threats

Compliance burden and cost

Geopolitical risk

AI and technological complexity

Engagement with shareholders remains positive, with many Chairs finding these interactions insightful. However, the experience with proxy advisers is markedly different.

75% find dealings with proxy advisers challenging

62% say their role would be more fulfilling if proxy adviser influence decreased

60% believe legal reform to lessen class actions would materially improve their ability to perform their role

54% want regulators to take a less aggressive stance

It was striking that most ASX200 Chairs would prefer a private capital role and that their adverse experience of proxy advisers is the number one reason for that. We see those impacts on listed company boards on a daily basis but the strength of feeling went beyond what we expected." Rebecca Maslen-Stannage Chair and Senior Partner

Why this matters

ASX200 companies anchor Australia’s superannuation system, employ millions of people and drive innovation across key sectors. Their strength depends on attracting and retaining experienced directors who understand the scale and complexity of public company governance.

Yet the survey shows that many of these leaders are questioning their future in the listed sector. If this continues, Australia may lose exactly the leadership capability its public markets need most.

To read this article in full, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.