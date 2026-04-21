Commercial Sale Contracts: Legal Compliance Essentials

Businesses must ensure their commercial sales contracts clearly define terms, obligations, and remedies to avoid disputes and legal liability.

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Summary

Businesses must ensure their commercial sales contracts clearly define terms, obligations, and remedies to avoid disputes and legal liability.

Contracts should comply with Australian Consumer Law, particularly regarding consumer guarantees, unfair contract terms, and misleading conduct.

Well-drafted contracts reduce risk by addressing payment terms, delivery, title transfer, and dispute resolution mechanisms.

This article is a plain-English guide to commercial sales contract compliance for Australian business owners, covering key legal obligations under Australian law.

The content is produced by LegalVision, a commercial law firm that specialises in advising clients on commercial contracts and business law.

Tips for Businesses

Review contracts regularly to ensure they reflect current legal requirements. Define key terms precisely, include clear dispute resolution clauses, and address title and risk transfer explicitly. Ensure standard form contracts are checked for unfair terms. Keep records of all signed agreements.

Consumer guarantees under the Australian Consumer Law (ACL) apply to many business-to-business transactions, not just sales to individual consumers. If you sell goods to other businesses, you may have more legal obligations than you realise. You must understand these requirements to get your commercial contracts right. The biggest misconception is that consumer guarantees only protect individual consumers. In reality, these protections apply to many business transactions, creating additional obligations for sellers. This article explains when consumer guarantees apply to commercial sale contracts, what you need to know to maintain compliance and protect your business interests.

When do Consumer Guarantees Apply to Commercial Contracts

Consumer guarantees apply more broadly than most businesses expect. The law focuses on the nature of the goods rather than on your customer.

Goods Ordinarily Acquired for Personal, Domestic or Household Use

If you supply goods that are ordinarily purchased for personal, domestic or household use, the buyer’s identity does not matter and the consumer guarantees apply to you.

For example, if your accounting firm buys office chairs, you will get the same protections as a homeowner. Similarly, vehicles, air conditioners and other office equipment also qualify. Therefore, if you supply goods within this category, you must comply with the consumer guarantees.

Contracts Valued at $100,000 or Less

If your contract is worth $100,000 or less, consumer guarantees apply unless the buyer is acquiring goods for resupply or to use up in manufacturing.

Your contracts must clearly identify who is buying and selling, what is being sold, the price and delivery arrangements. The law gives consumers(including businesses that qualify as “consumers”) rights to acceptable quality, fitness for purpose and proper title that you cannot exclude.

What This Means for Your Business

The law treats you differently depending on your role as Supplier, Manufacturer, or Importer.

You must ensure goods are of:

acceptable quality;

fit for any disclosed purpose;

match their description; and

come with a clear title.

If you are a supplier, you are also the first point of contact for remedy claims. If you are a manufacturer,you have narrower but specific duties. You also have ongoing obligations to provide repair facilities and spare parts for a reasonable period after sale. If a consumer cannot get a remedy from the supplier, they can pursue you directly as the manufacturer. If you are importing goods, you step into the manufacturer’s shoes for guarantee purposes. This means you take on the manufacturer’s obligations around acceptable quality, compliance with description, and the duty to provide repair facilities and spare parts. You may not realise you carry these manufacturer-level responsibilities if you import goods.

Your Rights and Obligations as Seller

When consumer guarantees are breached, the law largely dictates remedies, not your contract terms. The type of failure determines what remedies the consumer can access.

You face a major failure when the goods are significantly unfit for purpose, unsafe, or substantially different from the description. Consequently, your consumers can choose between refunds and replacements.

On the contrary, a minor failure is less serious when your goods work but have a defect that can be easily fixed. Here, you can choose to repair, replace or refund the customer.

Contract Terms That Work Within the Framework

You cannot use your terms and conditions to exclude consumer guarantees where they apply. The law overrides your contract; however, you can add warranties that go beyond the minimum legal requirements.

If you provide a warranty against defects, you make a specific promise that your goods will not have defects and if they do, you will fix them. If you are providing a warranty against defects, you must include mandatory statements acknowledging that consumer guarantees cannot be excluded.

The mandatory text for the supply of goods is:

Our goods come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. You are entitled to a replacement or refund for a major failure and compensation for any other reasonably foreseeable loss or damage. You are also entitled to have the goods repaired or replaced if the goods fail to be of acceptable quality and the failure does not amount to a major failure.

Why Legal Review Matters

You should get legal advice if consumer guarantees might apply because the consequences of getting it wrong are significant.

The “ordinarily acquired for personal use” rule can be confusing. Courts look at the type of product and not how you describe it. For example, your commercial-grade carpet still qualifies because carpet is something households commonly buy. The fact that your carpet is ‘commercial quality’ does not change this analysis.

When the contract price exceeds $100,000, you need to assess individual components to see if any fall below the threshold.

When you get legal advice upfront, it prevents compliance issues and ensures your warranty documentation meets regulatory requirements. Without legal review, businesses may discover their contracts are unenforceable when disputes occur.

Tips for Businesses

Check if your goods are acquired by ordinary consumers before assuming consumer guarantees do not apply. Review your warranty documentation to ensure it includes all mandatory statements. Missing these required acknowledgements about consumer guarantees creates serious compliance issues and leaves your business exposed to penalties. Do not rely on limitation clauses to exclude consumer guarantee liability as they will not work where these protections apply. Courts will strike down any contract terms that attempt to exclude, restrict or modify consumer guarantees, leaving you without the protection you thought you had negotiated. Getting your contracts right from the start prevents costly disputes and ensures you understand your obligations as a supplier, manufacturer or importer. Keep detailed records of all warranties, guarantees and representations you make about goods. You will need these records as evidence if disputes arise about what you promised and whether you have breached consumer guarantees.

Key Statistics: 51.9%: of SME procurements by value in Australian government contracts below $20 million in 2024-25, highlighting the scale of compliance scrutiny in commercial sales.

$50 million: maximum civil penalty per contravention for unfair contract terms under the Australian Consumer Law since 2023 reforms.

Increased enforcement: ACCC prioritised unfair contract terms in standard form commercial contracts throughout 2025-26, focusing on cancellation and automatic renewal clauses. Sources: Australian Government Department of Finance (2025).

Australian Competition & Consumer Commission via LexisNexis Australia (2026).

Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (2025).

Key Takeaways

Consumer guarantees apply to business purchases more often than you realise. You cannot contract out of consumer guarantees when they apply, as the law overrides your terms and conditions. If your business buys office equipment, vehicles or “household-type” goods, you will likely receive consumer protections. Similarly, when you sell goods for under $100,000, consumer guarantees can apply to commercial transactions unless the buyer intends to resell the goods or use them in manufacturing. In these circumstances, you cannot contract out of the guarantees through your terms and conditions, as the law overrides any inconsistent clause.

In addition, when you offer a warranty against defects, you must include the prescribed mandatory wording. Failing to do so means your warranty will not comply with the legislation and may expose your business to regulatory scrutiny, penalties or unenforceable terms. Understanding whether you are a supplier, manufacturer, or importer determines your obligations.

Frequently Asked Questions

My customer is a business, surely consumer guarantees do not apply? Being a business buyer does not exclude consumer guarantees. Consumer guarantees likely apply unless the buyer purchases for resale or if the buyer transforms the goods into raw materials in manufacturing. This means if you are selling goods ordinarily acquired for personal use (like office furniture, vehicles, or equipment) or the contract is under $100,000, consumer guarantees will typically apply. What is the difference between a warranty and a consumer guarantee? Consumer guarantees are automatic legal rights that apply by law. Warranties against defects are additional promises you choose to make. Warranties can offer more protection than guarantees, but must acknowledge that the legal minimums exist. Can a business exclude consumer guarantees in a commercial contract? No. The ACL overrides any contract terms that attempt to exclude consumer guarantees. Courts will strike down inconsistent clauses. Does the $100,000 threshold apply per item or per contract? It applies per contract. However, when the total exceeds $100,000, assess individual components separately, as some may still fall below the threshold.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.