How To Check If A Company Is In Liquidation In Australia

In the course of doing business, there are many situations where you may need to confirm whether a company has entered or is about to enter liquidation.

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In the course of doing business, there are many situations where you may need to confirm whether a company has entered or is about to enter liquidation.

You might be:

a supplier chasing an overdue invoice

a professional advisor conducting due diligence

a creditor who is about to take more serious formal legal action against a debtor

performing background checks on a supplier / contractor / partner before entering into a business arrangement

In each of these scenarios, knowing a company’s legal status is critical before deciding what to do next.

Fortunately, in Australia, there are clear and reliable ways to check whether a company is in liquidation. Understanding where to look and how to interpret the information can help you manage risk, protect your position, and act quickly if needed.

What Does It Mean for a Company to Be in Liquidation?

Liquidation is a formal insolvency process in which a company is wound up, its assets are realised, and the proceeds are distributed to creditors. Once a company enters liquidation, control of the business passes from the directors to an appointed liquidator, and the company generally ceases trading. Liquidation can occur voluntarily, or by court order, but in all cases, it is a matter of public record.

Warning Signs That May Prompt a Check

Often, parties first suspect financial trouble due to changes in behaviour or communication. Common warning signs include unpaid invoices, sudden staff departures, unanswered phone calls or emails, closed offices, or references to court proceedings or winding‑up applications.

However, these indicators alone do not confirm liquidation. A company may be experiencing financial distress without having entered a formal insolvency process. For that reason, informal signs should always prompt a proper search of ASIC records rather than assumptions.

Checking ASIC Published Notices

The most direct way to confirm whether a company is in liquidation is to search the “ASIC Published Notices” website. Since 1 July 2012, all notices relating to the appointment of an external administrator, including liquidators, must be published on this official ASIC website. Published Notices - ASIC

These notices include information such as:

Court applications filed by a creditor to wind up a company (i.e., the step before a company is placed into a court-ordered liquidation)

The appointment of a liquidator

Notices of meetings of creditors

Declarations of dividends by a liquidator

Contact details for appointed liquidators

The database is publicly accessible and free to search. You can search by company name or ACN to see whether a liquidation notice has been published. If a liquidator has been appointed, this will be clearly stated in the notice.

Searching the ASIC Company Register

Another important source is the “ASIC Connect” website, which is a free search that provides a snapshot of a company’s current status (for example, registered, external administration, deregistered) and key details. Search Company and Other Registers

A detailed current and historical company search containing details of the office holders, registered office and principal places of business, and of course, the details of liquidators, can also be ordered from the ASIC website for a fee.

For more advanced users, the free search also provides a list of all prior ASIC forms lodged against the company, which are also available for download for a fee (for example, reports by liquidators, Report on Company Activities and Property by Directors (ROCAP), changes in company officeholders).

Using Third‑Party Information Brokers

In addition to ASIC’s own systems, there are a number of paid third‑party information brokers that have direct access to ASIC’s registers and offer a variety of other searches that may be relevant to your business needs. These platforms often provide more user‑friendly search tools, daily updates, and alert services that notify users when a company enters liquidation or another form of external administration. A list of the ASIC approved information brokers is available at Information Brokers

Why It Is Important to Get It Right

Accurately confirming whether a company is in liquidation matters. Continuing to trade with a company that is in financial difficulty and potentially headed towards liquidation may open you up to risk. Taking steps to begin or continue enforcement action against a company that is already in liquidation will likely mean wasted legal fees. Advisors and directors also risk providing or acting on incorrect information if simple checks are not undertaken.

Because a company’s status can change quickly, it is good practice to recheck ASIC records whenever significant decisions are being made.

What to Do If a Company Is in Liquidation

If your search confirms that a company is in liquidation, your next steps will depend on your role. Creditors may need to lodge a proof of debt with the liquidator. Directors or related parties may require urgent professional advice. In many cases, contacting the appointed liquidator directly is the most effective way to understand your position and available options.

Final Thoughts

Checking whether a company is in liquidation is a straightforward process when you know where to look. ASIC Published Notices and the ASIC Connect website remain the primary and most reliable sources of up‑to‑date information. By acting early and relying on accurate, official records, you can better manage risk and respond appropriately when insolvency issues arise.

If you are a director and your enquiries raise concerns about insolvency or liquidation, professional guidance can help bring clarity and direction. Engaging an insolvency practitioner at an early stage can assist you in understanding your rights, obligations, and available options before positions become fixed.

Worrells is a national firm of specialist insolvency and restructuring advisors with extensive experience assisting directors, creditors, and professional advisors at all stages of financial distress. If you require assistance assessing insolvency risk or progressing a formal appointment, contact Worrells for a confidential discussion and practical, commercial advice tailored to your circumstances.

Originally published 26 Mar 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.