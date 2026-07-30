Multiple Classes Of Preference Shares In Australia: Legal, Commercial And Exit Considerations

In part one of this series on preference share structure, we explored the basics of preference share structures in Australia. In part two, we deal with the legal, commercial and exit considerations that need to be considered when opting for a preference share structure.

Bennett & Philp are lawyers who understand the real world. We offer practical legal solutions across every stage of life and business and with multi-disciplinary experts across five practice areas – Business Advisory, Intellectual Property, Disputes and Litigation, Property and Real Estate and Wills and Estates.

Article Insights

Kyle Venter’s articles from Bennett & Philp Lawyers are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in Australia

In part one of this series on preference share structure, we explored the basics of preference share structures in Australia. In part two, we deal with the legal, commercial and exit considerations that need to be considered when opting for a preference share structure.

At first glance, preference shares can appear relatively straightforward. However, over multiple funding rounds, companies often issue different series of preference shares, each carrying its own set of negotiated rights. What begins as a simple capital structure can evolve into a complex hierarchy of investor rights that may have significant consequences when the company is eventually sold, listed or wound up.

Many founders do not fully appreciate the impact of these rights until an exit event occurs. A company may be sold for tens or even hundreds of millions of dollars, yet the proceeds distributed to founders, employees and early investors may be dramatically different from what they expected.

Understanding how multiple classes of preference shares operate is therefore critical for directors, founders, investors and advisers involved in capital raising transactions.

Why Investors Want Preference Shares

To understand why multiple preference share classes can become problematic, it helps to understand why investors request them in the first place. Professional investors generally face a different risk profile from founders.

Founders often have:

relatively low cash investment;

significant sweat equity;

long-term commitment to the business; and

control over business operations.

Investors, by contrast, are deploying capital with limited control over how the company performs.

Preference shares are therefore designed to address a fundamental concern:

“What happens if things do not go according to plan?”

Liquidation preferences, anti-dilution rights and conversion rights provide investors with mechanisms to protect their investment if the company underperforms or raises future capital at lower valuations.

Why Complexity Matters

The challenge with multiple preference classes is not the existence of the rights themselves.

The challenge is how those rights interact. Each funding round introduces new terms that must fit alongside existing rights. Questions frequently arise such as:

Which investor gets paid first?

Can one class convert into ordinary shares before another?

Are dividends cumulative?

Which class ranks senior?

What happens if sale proceeds are insufficient to satisfy all preferences?

The answers often determine how millions of dollars are distributed on exit.

Understanding Liquidation Preferences

Liquidation preferences are arguably the most important feature of venture capital preference shares. A liquidation preference determines how proceeds are distributed when a company experiences a liquidity event, including:

a trade sale;

a merger;

a winding up; or

certain restructuring transactions.

The preference effectively gives investors priority access to sale proceeds before ordinary shareholders receive anything.

For example, an investor contributes $10 million for Series A preference shares with a 1x liquidation preference. If the company later sells for $15 million, the investor is entitled to receive its $10 million preference before ordinary shareholders participate in the remaining proceeds. This significantly reduces downside risk for the investor.

Participating vs Non-Participating Preferences

Not all liquidation preferences operate the same way. This distinction is one of the most misunderstood aspects of preference share structures.

A non-participating preference allows the investor to choose either:

the liquidation preference; or

conversion into ordinary shares.

The investor generally takes whichever option delivers the greater return.

A participating preference allows the investor to receive both:

its liquidation preference; and a further share of remaining proceeds.

This structure is sometimes described as a “double dip”.

For founders and employees, participating preferences can significantly reduce the value ultimately available to ordinary shareholders.

The Waterfall Problem

The true impact of multiple preference classes becomes apparent when analysing the liquidation waterfall. A waterfall is simply the order in which proceeds are distributed.

The typical sequence is:

secured creditors; unsecured creditors; employee entitlements; preference shareholders; ordinary shareholders.

Where multiple preference classes exist, the waterfall may become substantially more complicated.

Different classes may have:

different preference multiples;

different participation rights;

accrued dividends;

senior ranking rights;

conversion rights; and

redemption obligations.

The result can be surprising.

A Realistic Exit Example

Consider the following simplified capital structure:

Class Investment Series C $40 million Series B $30 million Series A $20 million

With the ordinary shares being held by the founders and employees of the company.

If we assume that the company sells for $120 million, the headline number sounds impressive. However, consider the following waterfall scenario –

Out of the headline sale price of $120 million, the company may have $20 million worth of debt which needs to be repaid out of the sale proceeds, leaving the remaining proceeds of $100 million to be distributed to the shareholders. The waterfall may then operate as follows:

Series C receives its $40 million preference first, with the remaining proceeds now $60 million. Thereafter, series B then receives its $30 million preference, and finally series A receives its $20 million preference. Only after satisfying all preferences do ordinary shareholders participate, if at all.

Despite a $120 million sale, founders and employees may collectively share only $10 million. If participation rights or accrued dividends exist, the ordinary shareholder outcome could be even lower and, in some cases, ordinary shareholders may receive nothing for their shares. This often surprises founders who focus on enterprise value rather than distribution mechanics.

Founder and Employee Equity Risk

One of the most significant commercial issues arising from layered preference structures is incentive dilution. Employees frequently accept lower salaries in exchange for equity participation.

Founders often spend years building a company based on the expectation that ownership will create substantial value. However, where preference rights become heavily stacked, the practical value of ordinary shares may be far lower than anticipated.

This can create:

retention challenges;

reduced motivation;

recruitment difficulties;

investor-founder tension; and

governance disputes.

A cap table may appear healthy on paper while offering little realistic upside to ordinary shareholders.

The Hidden Impact on Future Fundraising

Preference rights do not only affect exits, but they can also influence future fundraising.

Potential investors will often analyse:

existing preference rights;

seniority structures;

conversion mechanics; and

anti-dilution provisions.

A highly complex capital structure may discourage future investors who perceive the waterfall as excessively complicated. In some cases, new investors insist on restructuring existing rights before investing. This can create difficult negotiations among existing shareholder groups.

Common Causes of Shareholder Disputes

Many shareholder disputes involving preference shares arise because the relevant documents were drafted years before an exit event.

Common areas of disagreement include:

liquidation ranking;

participation rights;

accrued dividends;

conversion elections;

drag-along provisions; and

interpretation of sale event definitions.

The larger the transaction, the greater the incentive for stakeholders to challenge ambiguous drafting. What appears to be a minor drafting inconsistency during a funding round can become a multi-million-dollar dispute during a sale process.

Practical Steps to Reduce Risk

Companies considering additional preference share classes should focus on simplicity wherever possible.

Key measures include:

clearly defined rankings, where every class should have an unambiguous ranking position;

model the exit outcomes, by regularly preparing and updating the waterfall analysis showing the likely distributions on exit for each class;

avoiding unnecessary complexity. Not every funding round requires a new class with unique rights;

directors should understand how the preference rights affect the founder and employee outcomes;

consider future investors, noting that complex structures may satisfy current investors, but may discourage future investors;

prepare early for an exit by preparing detailed cap tables and waterfall modelling.

Early identification of issues can prevent significant transaction delays and limit any potential disputes between the various parties.

Conclusion

Preference shares are an essential feature of modern venture capital and growth-company financing. They provide investors with valuable protections and allow companies to raise capital without immediately surrendering control.

However, each additional class increases complexity. Rights that appear commercially reasonable when negotiated in isolation can interact in unexpected ways when layered across multiple funding rounds. The greatest risks typically emerge at the moment shareholders expect to realise value—during a sale, IPO or winding up. Poorly understood liquidation preferences, participation rights and ranking structures can dramatically alter how proceeds are distributed and may leave founders, employees and even early investors with far less than anticipated.

For this reason, companies should approach preference share structuring as a long-term exercise rather than a funding-round negotiation. Clear drafting, careful modelling and regular review of exit outcomes are essential to ensuring that the capital structure remains commercially sustainable and aligned with the interests of all stakeholders.

A well-designed preference share framework can facilitate growth, attract investment and support a successful exit. A poorly designed framework can create confusion, disputes and significant value leakage at precisely the moment the company is expected to succeed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.