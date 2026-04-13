Australian Government Passes New Hate Crime Legislation: What Businesses Should Know (Podcast)

- within Criminal Law topic(s)
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Following the Australian Government’s new federal hate crimes legislation that commenced in January 2026, HSF Kramer Partners Jacqui Wootton and Alice Molan and Solicitor Shaun Milligan unpack the new offences relating to “prohibited hate groups”, including what the recklessness standard means in practice for corporates, particularly across procurement, supply chains and corporate groups. We also explore proposed changes to the AML/CTF Rules and the practical steps reporting entities can take now to identify, escalate and manage prohibited hate group risk alongside other serious financial crime risks.
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