Is Property Damage A Criminal Offence In NSW?

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A protester locks himself onto heavy machinery at a coal terminal, halting operations for hours. A furious ex-partner smashes a television during an argument. A teenager spray-paints graffiti across a train carriage.

Most people would assume all of these situations clearly amount to criminal property damage.

But under New South Wales criminal law, the answer is not always straightforward.

In fact, Australia’s highest court has confirmed that simply making property unusable — even shutting down a major industrial machine — does not necessarily amount to “damage” in the eyes of the law.

The distinction may sound technical, but it sits at the heart of one of the most commonly prosecuted offences in NSW: destroying or damaging property.

What Counts as “Property Damage” Under NSW Law?

The offence is contained in Division 2 of Part 4AD of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW) and covers a wide range of conduct commonly associated with vandalism, destruction, sabotage and malicious damage.

The law criminalises several categories of conduct, including:

destroying or damaging property,

damaging property with intent to injure,

dishonest destruction of property,

damaging property intending to endanger life,

threatening to damage property,

and possessing explosives or articles intended to damage property.

The basic offence under section 195 carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment.

Yet despite how common the offence is, the legislation itself does not define the word “damage”.

That gap in the law has forced courts to decide what “damage” really means — and the answer may surprise many people.

The High Court Case That Changed the Conversation

The leading Australian authority on the meaning of property damage is the High Court decision in Grajewski v DPP (NSW).

The case arose from a protest at the Port of Newcastle coal terminal.

Activist Mr Grajewski attached himself to a massive ship loader used to load coal onto vessels. His physical presence forced operators to stop using the machine for approximately two hours.

The ship loader itself was not broken. Nothing had been smashed, bent, destroyed or physically altered. But the machine could not operate while the protester remained attached to it.

Prosecutors argued this amounted to property damage because the functionality of the ship loader had been impaired.

The High Court disagreed.

In a landmark ruling, the Court held that interference with the use or functionality of property alone is not enough. For criminal damage to occur, there must be some physical alteration, derangement or impairment to the integrity of the property itself.

The Court confirmed that property is “damaged” where its value or usefulness is impaired because of a physical effect on the object.

But merely preventing someone from using property — without physically affecting it — is something different.

The ruling drew an important legal distinction between:

impairing functionality through physical alteration, and

merely interrupting functionality through external interference.

That distinction now forms the backbone of property damage law in NSW.

So What Actually Counts as “Damage”?

The law recognises many acts as criminal damage even where the harm is temporary or repairable.

Examples can include:

smashing windows,

spray-painting graffiti,

slashing tyres,

breaking locks,

pouring substances onto property,

damaging computer hardware,

or interfering with machinery in a way that physically impairs operation.

Importantly, the damage does not need to be permanent.

Even temporary physical impairment may be enough if the property’s condition, integrity or usefulness has been altered.

For example, covering a building in paint may constitute damage even though the paint can eventually be removed. Likewise, tampering with machinery so it cannot safely operate may also qualify.

However, following the High Court’s reasoning in Grajewski, simply obstructing access to property or preventing its use — without physical alteration — may fall outside the offence.

That legal nuance has become particularly significant in modern protest cases involving activists attaching themselves to infrastructure, roads or industrial equipment.

The Law Covers More Than Just Buildings and Cars

Many people associate property damage offences with broken windows, vandalised homes or damaged vehicles.

But NSW law defines “property” extremely broadly.

Under section 4 of the Crimes Act, property includes:

real estate,

personal belongings,

money,

financial securities,

documents,

legal instruments,

and items exchanged or converted from other property.

The breadth of the definition means the offence can apply to a wide variety of situations far beyond traditional vandalism.

Penalties Can Depend on the Value of the Damage

The seriousness of a property damage charge often depends on how much the damage is worth.

If the value of the damaged property exceeds $5,000, the offence is treated as a Table 1 indictable offence. This means it is generally dealt with in the Local Court unless either party elects to have the matter heard in the District Court.

Keeping in mind that 1 penalty unit equals to $110, the maximum fine the local court can also impose is 100 penalty units or shorter if the offence carries a shorter fine.

If the fine is not provided for by the law for the offence you are charged with, the local court may instead of imposing an imprisonment sentence, impose a fine not exceeding 100 penalty units.

If the damage is worth $5,000 or less, the offence becomes a Table 2 indictable offence and is ordinarily dealt with summarily in the Local Court.

Although the maximum penalty under section 195 remains five years imprisonment, the practical sentencing limits in the Local Court are lower- up to 2 years for a single offence.

The maximum fine the local court can impose for this type of table 2 offence is 50 penalty units. If the value does not exceed $2,000, the maximum fine the local court can impose is 20 penalty units.

Courts can also impose substantial fines in addition to — or instead of — imprisonment.

The financial consequences can therefore be severe even in cases involving relatively minor acts of vandalism.

Prosecutors Must Prove Three Key Elements

To secure a conviction for destroying or damaging property under section 195, prosecutors must prove beyond reasonable doubt that:

the accused destroyed or damaged property, the accused acted intentionally or recklessly, and the property belonged to another person or was jointly owned.

That final element can create surprisingly complex legal disputes — particularly in domestic relationships.

Can You Be Charged for Damaging Something You Bought?

One of the lesser-known aspects of NSW criminal law is that a person can sometimes be convicted of damaging property they originally purchased themselves.

The key question is ownership at the time of the alleged offence.

This issue often arises after relationship breakdowns where one partner destroys items located in the family home — such as televisions, furniture, jewellery or household belongings.

Australian law recognises what is known as the “presumption of advancement”. In simple terms, where one spouse or partner voluntarily transfers property to the other, the law may presume it was intended as a gift.

That means ownership may have legally passed to the other person, even if the accused originally paid for the item.

The principle was discussed in cases including Silver v Silver and Degampathi Jayasekra v R.

As a result, destroying property during a domestic dispute can still amount to criminal damage even where the accused insists: “But I paid for it.”

Courts instead examine the surrounding circumstances to determine who legally owned the property.

Why the Law Matters

Property damage offences sit at the intersection of public order, protest rights, domestic disputes and everyday criminal law.

They are among the most frequently laid charges in NSW courts, yet the legal definition of “damage” remains more complicated than many people realise.

The High Court’s decision in Grajewski has also added a modern dimension to the offence, particularly as Australia continues to see increasingly disruptive protest activity targeting infrastructure and industrial operations.

The ruling effectively confirms that inconvenience alone is not enough.

To amount to criminal property damage, there must generally be some physical interference with the property itself — something that alters its integrity, usefulness or condition.

That distinction may appear subtle.

But in criminal law, subtle distinctions can determine whether conduct amounts to a serious offence carrying years of imprisonment — or no offence at all.

Published on 26/05/2026