What Happens If I Plead Guilty To A Criminal Offence In Queensland?

Pleading guilty to a criminal offence in Queensland does not automatically result in imprisonment or a recorded conviction. The court considers multiple factors including the offence circumstances, criminal history, remorse, and rehabilitation prospects when determining an appropriate sentence, which may range from fines and community orders to imprisonment.

Ashworth Lawyers is a leading Brisbane criminal defence law firm representing clients across Queensland in serious criminal matters. Our Brisbane criminal lawyers provide strategic representation in cases involving sexual offences, drug charges, fraud, money laundering, organised crime, and violent offences.

Article Insights

Amy Soong’s articles from Ashworth Lawyers are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in Australia

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Ashworth Lawyers are most popular: within Criminal Law, Transport and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

Pleading Guilty

If you plead guilty to a criminal offence in Queensland, the court will decide the appropriate sentence. A guilty plea does not automatically mean you will go to prison, nor does it automatically mean a conviction will be recorded. The outcome depends on the offence, the circumstances in which it was committed and your personal circumstances.

This guide explains what happens after a guilty plea, how sentencing works, what preparation is involved and the factors the court considers before imposing sentence.

There are a number of steps involved in preparing for a sentencing hearing. A few examples include:

Reviewing and negotiating the charges and police summary of facts to ensure the sentence proceeds on an accurate factual basis.

Obtaining supporting evidence , including psychological or medical reports, character references, employment records and evidence of rehabilitation.

Assessing the appropriate sentencing options , including whether submissions can be made to avoid a conviction or imprisonment.

Preparing written and oral sentencing submissions , addressing the relevant sentencing principles, comparable cases and your personal circumstances.

Advising you as to the sentencing hearing, including explaining the court process, the likely outcome and any practical arrangements that should be made before court.

The purpose of a sentencing hearing is to persuade the court to impose the most appropriate and favourable sentence available in your circumstances. From a defence perspective, this means presenting evidence about you, not just the offence, and making submissions that support the most favourable outcome.

Key Points

A guilty plea is an admission to the facts alleged, without requiring the prosecution to prove the charge.

Pleading guilty usually reduces the sentence you receive, particularly if the plea is entered early.

The court still decides the appropriate penalty after considering all of the circumstances of your case.

A guilty plea does not automatically result in imprisonment.

In some cases, the court may decide not to record a conviction.

Preparing properly for sentence often has a significant impact on the final outcome.

Should I plead guilty?

You should only plead guilty if you accept that you committed the offence and have obtained legal advice about whether the evidence supports the charge against you. A criminal defence lawyer will also be able to advise you about the likely sentencing range and the options available.

Before advising you to plead guilty, our criminal defence lawyers will review the prosecution material, including the QP9 or Brief of Evidence, consider whether the offence can be proved, identify any available legal defences and determine whether further investigations are required.

Even where the evidence is strong, there may still be opportunities to negotiate with the prosecution before sentence. This may involve downgrading charges, withdrawing charges or amending the police summary of facts. In many cases, those negotiations can make a significant difference to the sentence ultimately imposed or whether a conviction is recorded.

That is important because the court sentences you on the facts that are ultimately accepted, not simply on what appears in the original police summary.

Do I have to plead guilty at my first court date?

No. For many matters, particularly those that are contested or more serious, the first court appearance is simply a procedural mention. It allows the matter to progress while the prosecution provides its evidence and the parties identify the issues in dispute.

Before deciding whether to plead guilty, you should have the opportunity to properly review the prosecution evidence. That may include witness statements, CCTV footage, body worn camera recordings, forensic evidence, telephone downloads or expert reports. Until that material has been considered, it may not be possible to properly assess the strength of the prosecution case or whether negotiations with the prosecution are appropriate.

At the same time, there is often a benefit in pleading guilty at an early stage. Queensland courts generally recognise an early guilty plea as a mitigating factor because it demonstrates acceptance of responsibility, saves court resources and avoids the need for witnesses to give evidence. The appropriate timing of a guilty plea therefore involves balancing the benefit of an early plea against the need to properly understand the prosecution case and obtain legal advice.

Can criminal charges be negotiated?

Yes. In many cases they can.

Negotiations between the prosecution and the defence are a normal part of the criminal justice process and are usually conducted through a case conference. They do not happen in every matter, but they occur regularly in both the Magistrates Court and the higher courts.

Depending on the circumstances, negotiations may result in:

one or more charges being withdrawn;

a more appropriate charge being substituted;

disputed allegations being removed from the police summary of facts;

agreement about the factual basis on which sentence will proceed; or

several related charges being resolved together.

This process is particularly important where a disputed allegation could materially affect the sentence. For example, an allegation that an offence was planned, involved significant violence or caused greater harm than is accepted may result in a more severe penalty if it is left unchallenged.

Can I plead guilty but dispute the police facts?

If the prosecution summary contains factual disputes that are relevant to sentence, those issues should be addressed before the sentencing hearing. In many cases, they can be resolved through negotiations with the prosecution. If agreement cannot be reached, the court may determine the disputed facts through a contested hearing before imposing sentence.

What happens after I plead guilty?

Once a guilty plea is entered, the prosecution no longer has to prove the offence. The matter then proceeds to sentence, where the court decides the appropriate penalty.

For less serious offences, particularly in the Magistrates Court, sentence may occur immediately after the plea is entered. If further preparation is required, or the matter is proceeding in the District Court or Supreme Court, the sentence will often be adjourned to another date.

That additional time is usually used to prepare material that will assist the court in understanding your circumstances. Rather than focusing solely on the offence, the sentencing hearing allows the court to consider who you are, what has happened since the offending and what penalty is appropriate in all of the circumstances.

Section 9 of the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 (Qld) requires the court to sentence in a way that balances a number of purposes, including punishment, rehabilitation, deterrence, denunciation and the protection of the community. The court must also consider a range of personal and offence-specific factors before imposing sentence.

How do I prepare for a sentence in Queensland?

The aim of preparing a case for sentence is to provide the court with reliable evidence about your personal circumstances, rehabilitation and future prospects.

Depending on the nature of the offence and your individual circumstances, this may include obtaining psychological or psychiatric reports, medical evidence, employment records, character references, evidence of counselling, rehabilitation or treatment, and proof of any compensation or restitution that has been paid. The material should address the issues that are relevant to your case.

Importantly, the evidence should demonstrate that you have developed insight into what occurred, taken meaningful steps towards rehabilitation and present a low risk of reoffending. Collectively, this material assists the court in assessing your prospects of rehabilitation and determining the appropriate sentence.

What does the court consider when deciding my sentence?

Every sentence is different because every case is different. Section 9 of the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 (Qld) sets out the matters the court must take into account when deciding an appropriate penalty. While the seriousness of the offence is central to the decision, it is only one of many considerations.

The court will usually consider:

the nature and seriousness of the offending;

the harm caused to any victim;

your age, character and personal circumstances;

your criminal history;

whether you pleaded guilty and when that plea was entered;

your level of remorse and insight;

your prospects of rehabilitation;

any assistance provided to law enforcement;

time already spent in custody; and

any other circumstance relevant to arriving at a just sentence.

The legislation also recognises that different offences require different sentencing approaches. For example, offences involving violence, offences against children and certain organised crime offences are subject to additional statutory considerations. In those matters, the court is required to place greater emphasis on factors such as community protection, the impact on victims and deterrence.

One of the reasons sentencing outcomes vary so widely is that no two offenders and no two offences are identical. Two people convicted of the same offence may receive very different penalties because of differences in their criminal history, rehabilitation, personal circumstances and the facts surrounding the offending.

What sentence can the court impose?

The sentence imposed will depend on the offence, the facts of the case and your personal circumstances. Queensland courts have a range of sentencing options available, and imprisonment is only one of them.

Depending on the circumstances, the court may impose:

a fine;

a good behaviour bond;

probation;

community service;

an Intensive Correction Order (ICO);

a suspended sentence; or

a term of imprisonment.

The court will impose the sentence that it considers is appropriate after taking into account the relevant sentencing principles and all of the circumstances of your case.

Will I go to jail if I plead guilty?

Not necessarily. Pleading guilty does not automatically result in imprisonment. While some offences carry a real prospect of a custodial sentence, many offenders are sentenced to community-based orders or other penalties instead.

Whether imprisonment is appropriate depends on factors including the seriousness of the offence, your criminal history, whether violence was involved, the impact on any victim, your level of remorse, your prospects of rehabilitation and any other relevant sentencing considerations.

Where imprisonment is imposed, the court must also determine whether a parole release date or parole eligibility date should be fixed in accordance with the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 (Qld).

Can I avoid a conviction if I plead guilty?

Yes. Pleading guilty does not automatically mean a conviction will be recorded. For many offences, Queensland courts have discretion not to record a conviction. Whether that discretion is exercised depends on the individual circumstances of the case and the factors set out in the Penalties and Sentences Act 1992 (Qld).

When deciding whether to record a conviction, the court will generally consider:

the nature of the offence;

your age and character;

your criminal history;

the impact that recording a conviction would have on your economic or social wellbeing or chances of finding employment; and

any other matter the court considers relevant.

Avoiding a conviction can be particularly important where your employment, professional registration, security clearance or future career may be affected. Our criminal defence lawyers have extensive experience preparing submissions addressing why a conviction should not be recorded.

What happens on the day of the sentencing hearing?

Most sentencing hearings follow a similar process.

The prosecutor will outline the facts of the offence, tender your criminal history (if any) and make submissions about the appropriate sentence. Your criminal defence lawyer will then make submissions on your behalf, tender any reports, character references and other supporting material, and explain why a particular sentence is appropriate.

The Magistrate or Judge may ask questions about the offending, your personal circumstances or the material before the court. Once both parties have been heard, the court will either deliver sentence immediately or briefly adjourn before returning to deliver its decision.

If imprisonment is a realistic possibility, practical arrangements should be made before attending court. This may include making arrangements for employment, family responsibilities, financial commitments and any ongoing medical treatment.

Choosing the best Brisbane criminal defence lawyers

Careful preparation before the hearing, including reviewing the prosecution evidence, negotiating charges or disputed facts where appropriate, obtaining supporting material and preparing persuasive submissions, can have a significant impact on the outcome.

Ashworth Lawyers regularly represents clients in sentencing hearings throughout the Magistrates Court, District Court and Supreme Court of Queensland. If you are considering pleading guilty or your matter has been listed for sentence, contact our Brisbane criminal defence lawyers for confidential advice about your options.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.