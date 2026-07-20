Post-Bondi Terrorist Attack Firearms And Licence Laws Proposed

The second phase of New South Wales’ most expansive overhaul of firearms regulation recently took place, marking the biggest leap in firearms and gun licence laws since the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

The reforms are enshrined in the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2025 (NSW), and were passed in an emergency sitting just days after the Bondi Beach terror attack in December 2025, where 15 people were tragically killed with firearms. The Minns Government and Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley have framed the amendments as the strictest firearm regime across Australia.

This Act will commence in stages, and eventually, the legal landscape of firearms will look radically different to past years. Let’s explore the pre-existing laws, what the amendments have changed, and what we can expect.

The Law Before the Firearm Law Reforms

The Firearms Act 1996 (NSW) operates under a fairly straightforward principle: it is illegal to own or use a firearm, unless you are authorised by a license or permit. Certain more dangerous firearms are “prohibited” under Schedule 1 of the Act and carry far harsher penalties if used or possessed unlawfully.

In order to hold a license, you must be a “fit and proper” person and establish a “genuine reason” for having or using each firearm.

Accepted “genuine reasons” may be recreational hunting, target shooting, vertebrate pest control (includes foxes, wild pigs, etc), among others. The reasons must be supported by appropriate documentation. Importantly, self-defence is not a genuine reason and never has been.

Whether you are considered “fit and proper” is a subjective decision ultimately made by the Firearms Registry, and they will consult all information available to them. To be “fit and proper”, you must: be of good character, abide by the law, be honest, and show good judgement. Importantly, the registry will consider whether you have demonstrated an ability to be trusted with a firearm and comply with firearm laws.

Licenses are issued in categories (A, B, C, D and H), each authorising different types of firearms, with unique storage obligations attached to each. Contrary to common misconception, the categories do not necessarily increase in “lethality” the further you go but instead are systematised based on their action type: how fast the weapon can be fired and reloaded. Category H sits outside this scheme and only includes handguns since they are especially concealable and be easily hidden.

The unauthorised possession of firearms carries harsh penalties. Having or using a pistol or prohibited firearms without a license or permit has a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment – a very severe punishment. The same offence with other firearms has a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment.

Importantly, the old laws did not regulate how many firearms someone could have, and once someone had a firearm license, it generally lasted for five years.

The New Firearm and Licence Laws Proposed

Caps on Ownership

The new legislation limits how many firearms someone is authorised to have a Permit To Acquire (PTA). You can have 10 firearms for genuine reasons of sport/target shooting, business or employment, vertebrate pest animal control, though the Commissioner may approve more. The 10 firearm limit is firm if your genuine reason is primary production, occupational requirements related to rural purposes, and animal welfare. However, there are no limitations for licensed firearm dealers and collectors.

For everyone else, the limit is only 4 firearms. This importantly catches the large group of people that own guns for recreational hunting or vermin control, which are some of the most common reasons.

The rationale behind these reforms is obvious: with less firearms out there, the risk of shootings and gun violence is minimised.

Licence Length

Perhaps the most drastic change reduces how long a firearm license can be issued for: from 5 years down to 2 years. This came into effect on 1 July 2026, so if you applied for a license and it has not been finalised before then, it will only be for two years. However, issues issued before this time will still have a 5 year term.

This is a substantial change. Now, people have to reapply and be re-screened far more frequently, allowing the Firearm Registry to be more aware of changes in their behaviour and activity, and therefore better assess whether they should acquire firearms. To support the huge administrative effort that will be needed for these checks, the government has allocated $39.3 million, reflecting the scale of these changes.

Safe storage

Now, a PTA cannot be issued unless the Commissioner is satisfied that the applicant meets safe storage requirements for the firearm. This might include police inspections.

The process flips the old one – before, you were issued a license, and your appropriate storage compliance was enforced by audits and checks. Now, you cannot get a license without passing this hurdle first.

Terrorism Checks

The new reforms expressly target the usage of firearms for terrorism. Now, a license will not be issued unless the Commissioner is satisfied that: the applicant has not been investigated by a Commonwealth or State law enforcement or intelligence agency regarding terrorism-related offences, or associations with a prescribed terrorist organisation.

Further, the Commissioner must be satisfied that the applicant is not an associate of, or residing at the same residential address as, a person who has been investigated for terrorism-related offences or associations with a prescribed terrorist organisation.

This requirement is a low bar: someone simply being investigated for terrorism-related activity, or simply associating with someone who has been, will preclude them from owning a firearm. Here, the Government is being especially cautious and uncompromising, intending to flatly restrict firearms for any terror-related purpose. Note that the requirement extends to national investigations even though the legislation only applies to NSW, again, reflecting the Government’s no-tolerance policy.

Other Procedural Changes

An important change on the procedural side is the removal of NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (NCAT) appeals for all firearm-related decisions. This means that people now have less avenues to contest their firearm orders, making it more likely that the courts verdict is final.

There have been relatively minor changes too. The new Act formalises how identity verification operates but does not introduce new requirements, and decision-making powers involving the consideration of criminal intelligence have now also been delegated to senior police officers.

More changes are yet to commence, including the reclassification of certain guns into different categories which require different licenses, audits of licenses, and more. When all is said and done, the reforms will drastically change how firearms operate in New South Wales, and hopefully, will greatly reduce their usage for violence and terror.

Objections

The reforms target a clearly condemnable issue but are not without its objections.

Critics cite how the Bill for the amendments were urgently rushed, but many provisions remain unproclaimed months later. Thus, they frame the decision as a political move which was too reactive and not considerate enough of all relevant stakeholders. These stakeholders include farmers and hunters, who may now suffer losses to their income and livelihood.

This sentiment is only supported by evidence from the Bondi Royal Commission, which suggests the attack was more likely a result of intelligence and administrative failures inside government agencies.